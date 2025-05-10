Next article: Cassie Ventura could take the stand as soon as Monday in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Featured

EDITOR’S LENS: TGMA26 nominees, win or lose, you are winners

Editor, Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 10 - 2025 , 08:12 2 minutes read

As the Ghana music industry gathers at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, for the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), the anticipation is electric, and excitement fills the air.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the recognition and honouring of their favourite artistes, and can anyone blame them? This year, the diverse range of nominees highlights the creativity and innovation flourishing within Ghana's dynamic music scene.

Well, as we wait with bated breath for the outcome on Saturday, Graphic Showbiz extends best wishes to all nominees. Your hard work, dedication, and passion for music deserve recognition and celebration.

Remember, whether you leave with an award or not on the night, your value as an artiste is not only defined by accolades. Your music has already resonated with hearts, inspired minds, and spread joy to countless fans.

For those who may not walk away with a trophy on Saturday, take pride in your journey. The music industry is subjective, and awards are merely one avenue for acknowledging excellence. Your talent and contributions to the Ghanaian music industry remain invaluable, deserving of praise regardless of the outcome.

Ultimately, the real prize lies in the love and appreciation of your fans. Thus, focus on the impact you make in people’s lives and the legacy you build over time. These are the true markers of success that will continue to inspire you to innovate and push boundaries.

To the soon-to-be winners, heartfelt congratulations in advance! May your achievements light the path for future endeavours, encouraging you to overcome challenges while uplifting, inspiring and entertaining.

In essence, let’s celebrate the diversity, richness and excellence of Ghanaian music and may the Telecel Ghana Music Awards continue to serve as a brilliant tribute to the industry's brightest stars, inspiring generations of musicians, producers and music lovers while promoting Ghana’s rich musical heritage globally.