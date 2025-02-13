Next article: Gospel Song of the Year must be open to all – Ras Kuuku

Celestine Donkor drops inspirational new single 'We Hail You'"

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 12:58 1 minute read

In anticipation of her annual concert, Celestial Praiz, renowned gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor has unveiled a brand-new single, 'We Hail You.'

This soul-stirring worship song, set in A Minor, exalts God's majesty and highlights His unparalleled authority over the universe.

The song blends English with Twi, a Ghanaian local language.

With Frank Owusu-Addo on bass guitar, Joshua on saxophone, Ebenezer Amissah, Morris and Ekow Nsenku Jr on keyboards, the song is a melodious blends of the various creative abilities.

Celestine as usual, is at her vocal best in this composition, with a support from the Celestial Breed.

‘We Hail You’ was recorded live in Accra, produced, mixed and mastered by Joe Amoah of Springboard Studios.

It was co-written by Celestine Donkor and Joe Amoah.

In the meantime, the award-winning gospel musician is girding up for Celestial Praiz which is slated for March 9, 2025 at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie.

This year’s event will feature Minister GUC of Nigeria, Zaza Mokhathi of South Africa, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Kweku Teye, among others.

Watch video below: