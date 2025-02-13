Next article: Celestine Donkor drops inspirational new single 'We Hail You'"

Anchored in Love comes off tomorrow

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 13:22 3 minutes read

ANCHORED in Love is finally here. The much anticipated Valentine’s Day event comes off tomorrow, February 14 aboard the Dodi Princess II on the Volta Lake at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

It’s time to show your love in ways that truly stand out and Anchored in Love’s got you covered. It is a blend of romance, delectable cuisine, live music, exciting activities and expert relationship advice, ensuring an unforgettable experience for couples and singles alike.

The event is being organised by Graphic Showbiz and The Mirror, two brands from the stable of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd.(GCGL) in collaboration with DodiWorld with Nova Wellness Center as partners.

For the package, patrons will enjoy a cozy ride to Akosombo where the bigger fun starts. They will be treated to a romantic night cruise on the Volta Lake aboard the Dodi Princess II.

And while on board, they will be spoilt for choice—a romantic buffet dinner, dance the night away to live band music, among others.

Well, that’s not all, the ‘excitement continua’. After the cruise on the lake, the indulgence continues with more music, barbecue, karaoke, and breakfast the following morning at Volta Hotel, among others.

Also, Relationship Expert, Abena Manokekame will be on hand to offer thought-provoking hacks on relationships aimed at adding spice to patrons’ love life to foster stronger bonds.

According to Abena Manokekame, the event would be a platform to celebrate love in all its forms as she takes the lead in creating an atmosphere of connection and romance.

The Marketing Officer of the Volta Hotel Ltd, Mr Kofi Omane Wilson, in charge of Dodi World, assured patrons of an unforgettable experience.

“Expect an all-night excitement unmatched anywhere—a cruise on the largest manmade lake, while enjoying soulful music and dining, capped with karaoke and barbecue under the moonlight,” he said.

Mr Wilson said Dodi World was the choice of many because it provided the platform for unique bonding experiences with its safe and luxurious amenities, including dining areas and entertainment spaces.

According to the Director of Marketing at the GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, urged everyone to seize the opportunity to celebrate love in grand style.

“Valentine’s Day comes once a year. This event offers an exceptional chance to enjoy music, good food and a serene atmosphere with your loved ones. Let’s get on board!” he said.

Editor of Graphic Showbiz, Ms Adwoa Serwaa Bonsu, who couldn’t hide her excitement added “getting out of town for Valentine’s Day will certainly be big fun and I don’t think anyone should let this pass.

“Come and fall in love all over again as you cruise on the Volta Lake. Be a part of Anchored in Love which is an exciting celebration of passion, connection and romance.

For her part, the Editor of The Mirror, Ms Doreen Hammond said “Anchored in Love wants to give patrons an overnight lovey-dovey feeling away from the hustle and bustle of Accra.

Tickets

Tickets are available at the Graphic Communications Group Ltd Head Office. Prices are GH¢1,400 for singles and GH¢2,150 for couples.

Early bird tickets can be secured by contacting 0242650449, 0242202447 or 0558171150.