Black Sherif and Fireboy DML team up on So It Goes

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 08 - 2025 , 11:47 2 minutes read

GHANAIAN music star Black Sherif has joined forces with Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML for their first-ever collaboration titled So It Goes.

Released via his record label, RBA/EMPIRE, the song is a reflection on life’s struggles and triumphs, setting the stage for Black Sherif’s upcoming sophomore album, IRON BOY, soon.



Produced by Sherif’s longtime collaborator SamSney, with additional production from Louddaaa, So It Goes seamlessly blends the artistes' distinct styles.



Black Sherif, known for his raw storytelling and emotive delivery, channels his relentless pursuit of a better future, while Fireboy DML, famous for his smooth vocals, brings an introspective touch, reflecting on his journey to success and the desire to honour his family.



Born in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Black Sherif has quickly become one of Africa’s most influential young artistes.

He burst onto the scene in 2020 with songs such as Money and Destiny, capturing the essence of youthful ambition and struggles.



His freestyle series, Sermon, further cemented his reputation, culminating in the explosive success of Kwaku the Traveller, a song that did not only dominate streaming charts but also became the most Shazamed song worldwide.



His unique sound and deeply personal lyricism have earned him a global following, leading to collaborations with international heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Vic Mensa and Darkoo.



Black Sherif who is 2023 TGMA Artiste of the Year has other accolades including 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards nomination for Best International Flow, solidifying his place as a rising star in global Hip-Hop and Afrobeats.



Equally influential, Fireboy DML has carved a niche for himself with his velvety vocals and heartfelt lyricism.

Best known for hits like Vibration and Peru—which received a massive boost with a remix featuring Ed Sheeran. Fireboy’s artistry has propelled him to the forefront of Nigeria’s new wave of Afrobeats stars.



His collaboration with Black Sherif arrives at a pivotal time, as he prepares for a historic headlining show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall this April this year.