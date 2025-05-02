Featured

Angel FD Animation joins animation film production with ‘The Price of Greed’

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 02 - 2025 , 15:46 2 minutes read

Ghanaian animation studio Angel FD Animation is poised to make an impact in feature film productions with "The Price of Greed," an animated film starring celebrated actor Adjetey Anang.

Under the creative direction of Frank Dzikunu, the film promises a compelling narrative exploring themes of ambition, morality, and the consequences of unchecked desire.

Adjetey Anang, known for his role as Pusher in ‘Things We Do for Love,’ brings his exceptional talent to this animated feature, expected to draw local and international audiences.

Combining cutting-edge animation techniques with a deeply African narrative, "The Price of Greed" is set to be a unique addition to African animated films.

Africa is leveraging animation films to showcase its rich cultural heritage, creativity, and innovative storytelling.

The continent's animation industry is experiencing significant growth, with a projected worth of $18 billion between 2024 and 2032. Here are some notable examples:

Notable African Animated Films and Series such as Garbage Boy and Trash Can; Nigerian Cartoon Network superhero animated comedy series, showcasing African creativity and collaboration, Super Team 4; a Netflix original animated series from Zambia and Iwaju; a Disney+ series set in futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, blending African futurism with technological advancements.

With production currently underway, movie enthusiasts can expect a dramatic and visually stunning tale of human flaws and redemption in the ‘Price of Greed’ which

"This is a dream come true for our team. We’ve worked tirelessly to bring this story to life, and having a legendary actor like Adjetey Anang on board is a great honour. ‘The Price of Greed’ is more than just a film, it’s a powerful message wrapped in breathtaking animation,” Frank Dzikunu, the visionary behind the project told Graphic Showbiz.

He also hinted at future projects aimed at putting Ghanaian and African animation on the global stage.