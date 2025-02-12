Amakye Dede to thrill music lovers this Valentine’s weekend at Best Western Plus Hotel and Soho Accra

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 18:17 1 minute read

Accra is set to come alive this Valentine’s Day weekend with an electrifying lineup of events featuring legendary Ghanaian highlife icon, Amakye Dede.

The Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel and Soho Accra have curated an exciting series of events to make this season of love truly unforgettable.

On February 14, Soho Accra will host “Simply Irresistible”, a night of music, dancing, and romance with the SoHo Band setting the mood for lovers and partygoers alike.

Meanwhile, the Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel will be the venue for “Val’s Day with the Legend Amakye Dede”, a special concert featuring the highlife maestro himself.

Adding to the excitement, renowned media personality Andy Dosty will serve as the host for “Val’s Day with The Legend Amakye Dede”, ensuring an evening filled with great music, energy, and entertainment.

The festivities don’t end there. On February 15, Soho Accra will keep the party going with “Groovy Night”, featuring an incredible live band performance. Then, on February 16, Amakye Dede returns to the stage at Soho Accra for another electrifying performance, sealing the weekend with an unforgettable musical experience.

To secure your spot at these highly anticipated events, dial *713*33*20# for tickets or call 0550188888 / 0271000085 for reservations.