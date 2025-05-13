Featured

Aklerh gets personal with ‘Amele’

Ghanaian singer Aklerh is set to tell her touching story on her latest single, "Amele".

The new release marks a bold evolution in her sound, blending eclectic influences from afrobeat, soul, and subtle highlife undertones to create a perfect sound.

Produced by the acclaimed beatmaker Tubani Music, “Amele “is her second Afrobeat song after “Mash Up”.

Aklerh reveals that "Amele" represents her deliberate step to explore other music styles aside the reggae and dancehall genres that initially defined her career and branding.

“As a youngster growing up, I listened to various musical styles, and working with Tubani Music allowed me to explore these sides of myself I hadn’t explored before.

The result is this amazing musical expression of my feelings,” she shares, emphasizing her artistic growth and desire to expand her musical horizons.

Industry experts and music pundits who have previewed "Amele" praise it as a good tune, forecasting that the song will cement Aklerh’s growing popularity in a competitive industry with men dominating.

Aklerh’s rise to prominence began with the hit "Labadi Gyal" featuring Jah Lead, and she quickly followed with the well-received Dancehall Queen EP in April 2024.

The EP included standout tracks like "Body Good" featuring Yaw Gray, "Run D Town," "Odo," and "Money," which collectively solidified her reputation as a dynamic force in Ghana’s music scene.

Beyond her recordings, Aklerh has demonstrated her influence as a live performer and cultural ambassador, notably hosting the Queen of the Coast concert in 2024.

The event drew major talents such as Ras Kuuku, Osagyefo, and Jahwi, further showcasing her leadership in the industry.

"Amele" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting Friday, May 16, 2025, offering fans and new listeners the chance to experience this vibrant new sound from one of Ghana’s most promising female artistes.