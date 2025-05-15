Featured

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 attracts over 2,500 stakeholders

Joshua Bediako Koomson, South Africa Showbiz News May - 15 - 2025 , 11:30 3 minutes read

OVER 1,300 exhibitors from 27 African countries and over 1,200 international buyers from 55 source markets have converged in Durban, South Africa, for this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba.

Africa’s Travel Indaba, one of the largest and most influential tourism marketing events on the continent officially kicked off on Tuesday, May 13 and ends today, May 15.

Held on the theme Unlimited Africa, this year’s event seeks to connect African tourism businesses with international and local buyers as well as other partners within the tourism value chain.

It will equally provide a platform for exhibitors including a wide range of stakeholders such as accommodation providers, game lodges, tour operators, transport services, online platforms, SMMEs and luxury tourism brands, to showcase their products and services to a global audience.

And also create the means for knowledge sharing and insights into global trends and local innovations.

Impact on African tourism

The Deputy President of South Africa, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, who officially opened the event, hailed Africa’s Travel Indaba for its impact on tourism in Africa, stressing that tourism was not merely about travel, but about connection, empowerment, and shared belief.

He said the South African government was actively working to make travel across Africa easier and more inclusive, citing key policy initiatives such as visa reforms which include the introduction of a Remote Work Visa, a Points-Based System for skilled workers, and revised immigration regulations for countries such as Kenya and Ghana.

“Indeed, we have seen how this has contributed to the growth in tourist arrivals from Ghana and Kenya.

This is without a doubt a clear indication of the power of easing and streamlining immigration requirements combined with targeted and strategic marketing,” Mr Mashatile noted.

He further urged stakeholders within the tourism value chain to focus on skills development, digital transformation and innovation to drive sustainable growth and economic inclusion, especially for women youth and people with disabilities.

“Let us celebrate the bond that unites Africa honouring the vibrant cultures, breathtaking landscapes and the incredible people that make this continent shine with brilliance. Let us demonstrate to the world that Africa is ready for business,” he said.

Tourism landscape

The Minister of Tourism in South Africa, Patricia De Lille, also indicated the continent’s readiness to lead the global tourism landscape.

“Our collective presence here signifies more than market access, it signals Africa’s readiness to lead, innovate, and inspire the global tourism landscape,” she said.

In 2024, she said South Africa welcomed 8.9 million tourists, and their direct spending contribution was R91.6 billion, supporting an estimated 1.6 million jobs.

The minister further expressed her excitement about the inclusion of new participants from Chad, St Helena and Burkina Faso in this year’s edition, describing their presence as a sign of Africa Indaba’s growing role as a truly continental platform.

“The Indaba is a catalyst for inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development in tourism, not only in South Africa but throughout Africa,” she noted.