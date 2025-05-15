Previous article: Rihanna new music alert: Singer to release first new song in three years for the ‘Smurfs’ movie

Halle Bailey gets restraining order against 'abusive' ex

May - 15 - 2025

Actress and singer Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order against rapper and YouTube star DDG, her former boyfriend and the father of their one-year-old son.

The Little Mermaid star alleges he was repeatedly violent with her and made her fear for herself and their child.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge ordered DDG, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, to stay away from Bailey and their son until a hearing on 6 June.

Bailey, 25, alleged there had been "multiple acts of physical violence" from Granberry since their split in October. BBC News has asked representatives for Granberry for comment.

In documents requesting the order, reported by the Associated Press, Bailey said: "Throughout our relationship, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me.

"I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

Bailey and Granberry, 27, were in a relationship from 2022 until last year.

DDG rose to fame on YouTube and has since released four albums

In the documents, the actress claims "things got physical between us" after Granberry repeatedly insulted her as she strapped the baby into a seat in his car in January.

"We fought each other, wrestling and tussling," she said. "At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain."

Bailey included photos of her tooth and bruises on her arms in her filing, which have since been published by some US media outlets.

Two months after the alleged altercation, Bailey alleges that Granberry entered her house when she wasn't home and texted her a photo of her bed along with a threatening message suggesting she was having sex with other men.

A few days later, she claimed, Granberry berated her when she did not want to send their unwell baby on a visit with him, then smashed the Ring doorbell camera on her porch when he realised it was recording their confrontation.

She further alleged that, when she called a relative for help, he took her phone and slammed a car door on her as she was holding the baby. Bailey filed a police report over the incident.

As part of the restraining order, Granberry was also instructed not to possess any weapons. The judge can extend the order for up to five years at the 6 June hearing.

Bailey also requested that Granberry be ordered to stop using his social media platforms to continue "bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans".

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media," she said in the documents.

Bailey shot to fame as part of Chloe x Halle, a pop duo with her sister, and later released music as a solo artist. She has been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

As an actress, she appeared in sitcom Grown-ish from 2018 to 2022. Her biggest role to date, however, was playing the titular character in Disney's 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

DDG rose to fame in the mid-2010s by posting videos on YouTube, and signed a record deal in 2018. He has released four studio albums.