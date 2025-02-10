Zero tolerance for FGM: Ghana must take a stand

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

With the country observing the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on February 6, Ghanaians are reminded of the urgent need to intensify our efforts to eliminate this harmful practice.

FGM, a traditional and cultural practice that involves the removal of a part or all of the external female genitalia, has no health benefits and causes severe physical and emotional harm to millions of girls and women worldwide.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), approximately 230 million girls and women have undergone FGM globally, with 144 million cases in Africa, 80 million in Asia, and six million in the Middle East.

Every year, an estimated four million girls are subjected to this practice, which is a gross violation of their human rights.

In Ghana, despite being illegal since 1994, FGM remains a significant challenge, particularly in the Upper East and Upper West regions, where prevalence rates are 13 per cent and 32.5 per cent respectively, among females aged 15-49 years.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and its partners are working to update the data and information on FGM, which will inform evidence-based interventions to address this issue.

The theme of the 2025 International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, "Stepping Up the Pace: Strengthening Alliances and Building Movements to End FGM," is a timely reminder of the need for collective action to eradicate this practice.

We must recognise that FGM is a deeply ingrained cultural and traditional practice that requires sustained efforts to change.

Managing change is a long-term endeavour that demands commitment, innovation and perseverance. It involves working with communities, particularly the elderly, to raise awareness of the negative consequences of FGM and the benefits of abandoning this practice.

We must engage in open and honest dialogue, using culturally sensitive approaches, to challenge traditional and cultural justifications for FGM.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Services Department (ISD) can play a crucial role in sensitising communities to the harm caused by FGM.

Their information vans can be used to reach remote areas, particularly in the Upper East and Upper West regions, to educate communities about the dangers of FGM.

Schools equally play a vital role in eradicating FGM, as they provide a platform for educating children on the dangers of this practice. Integrating comprehensive sexuality education into school curricula can help dispel myths and misconceptions about FGM, and promote positive attitudes towards girls' and women's health and well-being.

Furthermore, schools can serve as safe spaces for girls to discuss their experiences and concerns about FGM, and provide support and guidance for those who may be at risk.

Faith-based organisations also have a critical role to play in eradicating FGM. Many communities where FGM is prevalent have strong religious traditions, and faith leaders can use their influence to promote positive change.

By speaking out against FGM and promoting the value of girls and women's health and well-being, faith leaders can help to shift cultural norms and attitudes.

Additionally, faith-based organisations can provide support and resources for communities working to abandon FGM.

To effectively eradicate FGM, schools and faith-based organisations must work in partnership with communities and local leaders.

This partnership can help to build trust and credibility and ensure that efforts to abandon FGM are culturally sensitive and effective.

By working together, we can create a groundswell of support for ending FGM and promote positive change that benefits girls and women.

The role of religious leaders in eradicating FGM cannot be overstated. In many communities, religious leaders are respected and influential figures, and their words carry significant weight.

By using their platforms to condemn FGM and promote the value of girls and women's health and well-being, religious leaders can help shift cultural attitudes and norms. Additionally, they can provide guidance and support to families and communities working to abandon FGM.

We commend the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) for its tireless efforts to address FGM over the years.

The GSS, UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have also been instrumental in supporting efforts to eliminate FGM.

As we move forward, we must strengthen alliances and build movements to end FGM.

We must work together to develop effective strategies, share best practices, and leverage resources to support community-led initiatives to abandon FGM.

Ultimately, eradicating FGM requires a sustained commitment to changing traditional and cultural norms. It demands that we work together to create a society that values the rights and dignity of all girls and women.

As we observe the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, let us recommit ourselves to accelerating efforts to eliminate this harmful practice and ensure that all girls and women can live free from violence and discrimination.