We must curb cholera

Feb - 08 - 2025

Last week Wednesday, January 29, the Daily Graphic carried on its back page the outbreak of cholera in the Central Region that had at the time claimed 14 lives.

The story went on to say that 180 cases had been confirmed, with 1,929 suspected cases recorded since late October 2024.

In fact, the country has been experiencing cholera outbreak since September 30, 2024, with cases reported in several regions.

The Greater Accra Region has been significantly affected, with 27 deaths reported as of December 19, 2024.

The outbreak has spread across 36 districts in this region. In the Western Region cholera cases have been reported, with the outbreak spreading across four southern regions.

The Eastern Region has also recorded cholera cases, contributing to the overall spread of the outbreak across the country.

With the latest report coming from the Central Region, the Daily Graphic wants to call for immediate measures to combat the outbreak.

We are happy to learn, however, that the health authorities in the region have launched a cholera vaccination campaign to combat the outbreak.

The alarming situation, however, demands immediate attention and collective action not only from the health authorities of the region but from all stakeholders, including the government, health officials, educational institutions and the general public.

According to the Disease Surveillance Officer at the Regional Health Directorate, Enoch Koomson, 20 out of 22 districts in the region have recorded cases, with Awutu Senya Municipality leading in suspected cases.

The Upper Denkyira East and Assin South districts remain the only two districts without recorded cases.

The Regional Health Promotion Officer, Mathew Ahwireng, emphasised the need to improve hygienic practices to reduce cases and break transmission, advising the public to avoid eating from unsanitary sources, and educational institutions to monitor food vendors and ensure no outbreaks on campuses.

We highly laud the health authorities of the region for their efforts in curbing the disease.

To combat the outbreak, the Regional Health Directorate has intensified education and awareness campaigns.

The directorate has urged the public to eat food at the right temperatures and visit health facilities promptly, as treatment for cholera remains free.

We add our voice to this information to the public and entreat citizens to not delay when cholera cases are suspected, since delays in seeking medical attention can be fatal.

It is also a piece of good news that all educational institutions are being treated as potential hotspots, as disclosed by the Deputy Director, Public Health, Dr Joojo Cobbinah. Already, the Regional Health Directorate has engaged with the University of Cape Coast health authorities to encourage awareness creation and has put measures in place to address potential outbreaks on campuses.

The cholera outbreak cannot be fought by an individual effort. The fight can be won by a collective action. Therefore all citizens must work together to improve hygienic practices, ensure access to clean water and sanitation, and promote awareness about the disease.

The media has a huge role to play in this effort by using their platforms to create awareness and advocate measures to break the disease’s transmission.

Thus, at this crucial time, we urge the media to intensify education and awareness campaigns, especially before the onset of the rainy season, which could worsen the outbreak.

We are delighted that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has given an assurance that sachet water produced in the Central Region is safe for drinking.

However, we urge the FDA to give similar assurances to other regions, especially those that have reported cases of the disease, as we plead with citizens to remain vigilant and ensure that all food and water sources are safe for consumption.

Cholera is a serious public health concern that demands immediate attention.

We must work collectively to improve hygienic practices, promote awareness and ensure access to clean water and sanitation.

By doing so, we can break the transmission chain and prevent further deaths.