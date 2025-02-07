Next article: We must act to stop the fires

World Cancer Day: Uniting to fight a common foe

Feb - 07 - 2025

Every year, on February 4, the world comes together to observe World Cancer Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of cancer, encouraging its prevention, detection and treatment, and advocating policies to support those affected by this devastating disease.

Cancer is a global health crisis that knows no boundaries and affects people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. It is a disease that has afflicted millions around the world, causing immense pain and suffering for patients and their loved ones.

The new World Cancer Day campaign 2025 to 2027 “United by Unique” places people at the centre of care and aims to explore new ways of making a difference. It offers a three-year journey from raising awareness to taking action.

One of the key pillars of World Cancer Day is raising awareness of the importance of early detection and screening for cancer.

Early detection plays a crucial role in improving the chances of successful treatment and survival for cancer patients.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and it is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 alone.

These staggering statistics highlight the urgent need for action to address the growing burden of cancer and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

In Ghana, statistics are alarming as, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), cancer is a significant public health concern, with breast, cervical and liver cancers being the most common types.

The service also reports that many cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, making treatment more challenging and reducing survival rates.

The acting Director General, of the GHS, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, at the celebration of this year’s World Cancer Day in Accra, said prostate and liver cancers were among the leading causes of death in the country.

He said in 2022, a total of 2,395 cases of prostate cancer were recorded in the country, with 1,233 deaths, representing 52 per cent mortality while liver cancer affected a total of 2,656 men in 2022, with 2,390 deaths, representing 90 per cent mortality.

Also, he said the estimated number of new cancer cases recorded in 2022 was 27,385, with 17,944 deaths, while about 63,764 persons survived the disease in the country.

In Ghana, childhood cancer is also a significant health concern, as approximately 1,200 children under the age of 15 are diagnosed with cancer annually, with the most common types being leukaemia, lymphoma, retinoblastoma, Wilms' tumour, soft tissue sarcoma and neuroblastoma.

As we reflect on the significance of World Cancer Day, it is important to remember that cancer is not just a health issue but a social, economic and humanitarian challenge that requires a coordinated and collaborative response from all sectors of society.

By working together to raise awareness, advocate change and support those affected by cancer, we can make meaningful progress in the fight against this disease and create a world where cancer is no longer a threat to our health and well-being.

To address the high burden of cancer in the country, the Daily Graphic believes that awareness and education are crucial.

Many people in the country lack knowledge about cancer, its risk factors, and the importance of early detection.

Public awareness campaigns, community outreach programmes and education initiatives can help bridge this knowledge gap.

Second, the Daily Graphic holds the view that improving access to cancer screening and treatment is essential.

Our healthcare system faces significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited resources and a shortage of specialised healthcare professionals.

Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and providing affordable access to cancer screening and treatment can help address these challenges.

Third, there is the need to promote healthy lifestyles to help reduce the risk of cancer.

A healthy diet, regular physical activity and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption can significantly lower the risk of developing certain types of cancer. Public health initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles such as the GHS's

"Healthy Lifestyle" programme can help encourage Ghanaians to adopt healthier habits.

Research and innovation are also critical in the fight against cancer. Ghanaian researchers and scientists can contribute to the global effort to develop new cancer treatments, improve existing ones and identify innovative ways to prevent and detect cancer.