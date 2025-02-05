We must act to stop the fires

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The past few weeks have been nothing short of disaster for Ghana as fires ravaged markets and commercial centres across the country.

The incident at Kantamanto Market in Accra's Central Business District on Thursday, January 2 is reported to have claimed one life, left 14 others seriously injured and destroyed over 7,000 shops, affecting more than 30,000 traders.

The frequency and severity of these fires are alarming.

Similar fire incidents have been recorded at the Techiman Central Market, the Kwadaso Wood Market in Kumasi and the Suame Magazine Zone 21, among others.

These incidents have resulted in significant losses, in terms of livelihoods for traders, vendors and small business owners who rely on markets for their income, and property in terms of market infrastructure, including stalls, shops and storage facilities, running into millions of Ghana cedis.

The effects are more devastating than many may think.

The fires have disrupted economic activity in those areas, and irrefutably affected local businesses, transportation and other services.

To the Daily Graphic, it would not be surprising to learn that the fires have not just resulted in the loss of goods and merchandise but have led to shortages and price increases.

Such are the upshots of the fire outbreaks. We need to act fast as a country to bring these fires under control because repeated market fires can create economic instability and make it difficult for businesses to recover.

Further, the loss of livelihoods and income can lead to increased poverty and inequality, particularly for vulnerable populations such as women and children, while reducing economic growth by disrupting trade, commerce and industry, as well as a decline in economic activity and output.

As a matter of fact, the fires have a broader economic impact as they can significantly impact the country's Gross Domestic Product since markets are major hubs of trade and commerce.

It is clear that the current state of fire safety measures in markets and commercial centres is woefully inadequate and they are stark reminders of the urgent need for improved measures and emergency preparedness.

So, what's behind this surge in fires? According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), carelessness, accidents, electrical faults and ignorance are the primary causes of fire outbreaks.

Electrical fires and gas-related incidents are particularly prevalent, often resulting from power outages, power fluctuations, broken insulation and electrical arcing.

We cannot have a one-fits-all solution to the many fire outbreaks the country has witnessed over the years and early this year.

To combat this menace, therefore, the Daily Graphic reasons that we must adopt a multi-faceted approach.

The government must prioritise fire safety education and awareness campaigns, targeting high-risk areas such as markets and commercial centres.

On this note, we laud the GNFS for having already taken some steps in this direction, with the rollout of community-based fire education initiatives in regions such as the Upper East.

This approach is commendable, but we ask that a lot more be done as far as it is in the service’s domain to do so, to ensure a reduction in these fires that not only affect individual livelihoods but the national economy.

Market operators and traders must also take responsibility for ensuring that their premises meet basic fire safety standards.

These include installing fire extinguishers, ensuring proper ventilation and keeping flammable materials away from electrical points.

Again, the government must invest in improving the country's firefighting capabilities, including the provision of modern equipment and training for firefighters.

The GNFS has demonstrated its capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to fire incidents, but more needs to be done to enhance its capabilities.

We must address the root causes of these fires, some of which are the prevalence of substandard electrical installations and the lack of effective regulation.

The government must work with stakeholders to develop and enforce stricter safety standards, ensuring that electrical installations are done safely.

The cost of responding to and recovering from market fires can place a significant burden on governments, the individual and the larger society which would result in diverting resources away from other important public services.

Let us all rise to play our part in preventing these fire tragedies from occurring in the future.