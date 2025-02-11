Next article: Zero tolerance for FGM: Ghana must take a stand

Fresh energy needed for galamsey fight

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to tackle the menace of illegal mining, also known as galamsey, which has plagued the country for years.

This multi-faceted approach aims to curb the devastating environmental and social impacts of galamsey while promoting sustainable mining practices. It also involves the reclamation of degraded lands and the adoption of modern technology to restore water bodies that have been heavily polluted through galamsey.

Advertisement

The minister made it clear that apart from strengthening the intelligence-led swoops that had been deployed over the years to tackle the menace, there would also be coordinated and comprehensive intervention involving chiefs, metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs), security agencies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to help deal with the root cause of the illegal practice.

Refreshingly, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST), Mutarla Mohammed, has also given the strongest indication yet that a collaborative effort among related ministries and agencies in the environment, natural resources and security space would play to a coordinated and well-rehearsed strategy to clamp down on the menace and restore the degraded landscape.

Advertisement

The MEST Minister indicated while his ministry would spearhead the anti-galamsey agenda, the ministries of the Interior, Defence, Land and Natural Resources, Local Government and Chieftaincy, as well as the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), would be integral in dealing with galamsey and other environmental crimes.

Already, some of the regional ministers have started making exploits in their jurisdictions to help stem the tide.

The Daily Graphic finds the renewed fight against galamsey a step in the right direction, given that the issue has dire consequences for human survival.

Galamsey has been a persistent problem in the country. The practice has led to widespread deforestation, water pollution and soil degradation, threatening the livelihoods of local communities. Furthermore, galamsey has been linked to armed conflicts, human rights abuses and corruption.

The Daily Graphic takes the view that galamsey is an existential threat which needs the total commitment of all duty-bearers and citizens to address.

Furthermore, galamsey has been linked to armed conflicts, human rights abuses and corruption.

The environmental impact of galamsey is devastating. The use of toxic chemicals, such as mercury and cyanide, has contaminated water sources, posing a significant risk to human health.

The destruction of forests and wildlife habitats has also led to the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem disruption.

The social impact of galamsey is equally worrying. The proliferation of galamsey activities has led to an influx of migrants into mining communities, resulting in social tensions and conflicts.

The lack of regulation and oversight has also led to the exploitation of miners, many of whom are children.

The economic impact of galamsey is significant. The loss of revenue due to illegal mining activities is estimated to be in the billions of Ghanaian cedis. Furthermore, the environmental and social costs of galamsey are likely to far exceed the economic benefits.

We believe combating galamsey requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses the environmental, social and economic impacts of the practice.

The government's ability to effectively monitor and enforce mining regulations is constrained by limited resources, including funding, personnel and equipment. Some communities may resist the government's anti-galamsey efforts due to economic dependence on illegal mining or a lack of awareness about the environmental and social impact of the practice.

The government's commitment to combating galamsey is commendable.

The multi-pronged approach outlined above has the potential to significantly reduce illegal mining, promote sustainable mining practices and protect the environment and local communities.

However, the success of these efforts will depend on the government's ability to address the challenges ahead, including corruption, limited resources and community resistance.

The government's recent efforts to fight galamsey are a step in the right direction. However, more needs to be done to address its root causes and provide alternative livelihoods for miners.

Combating galamsey requires a sustained and coordinated effort from the government, civil society and local communities.

The environmental, social and economic impacts of galamsey cannot be ignored. It is time for Ghana to take decisive action to address this menace and promote sustainable development.

While we expect the mandated state agencies to lead the galamsey fight, we also call on all citizens to rise and be counted in the battle against this existential threat.