Tourism: Ghana’s golden egg for development

Daily Graphic Editorials Mar - 20 - 2024 , 07:39

The vibrant hues of the country’s tourism industry paint a picture of promise and potential, beckoning us to embrace its allure as a catalyst for development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, has eloquently underscored the imperative need to position tourism at the forefront of our national agenda.

In his address at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting yesterday, Mr Agyeman passionately advocated the deliberate integration of tourism into our developmental discourse, emphasising its capacity to generate employment, empower communities and propel economic growth.

As we gathered under the theme: "Tourism: the Golden Egg - a Shared Responsibility", it became abundantly clear that the tourism sector is not merely an industry but a beacon of hope for our nation's progress.

Mr Agyeman aptly described tourism as a "low-hanging fruit", ripe for plucking and urged us to seize this opportunity for the greater good of our country.

The collaborative efforts of stakeholders in the tourism industry, from hoteliers to tour guides and musicians to artists, reflect a shared commitment to nurturing this vital sector.

The country’s natural endowments, from serene landscapes to its rich cultural heritage, serve as the bedrock of its tourism potential.

The peace that pervades our nation is a priceless asset, one that must be cherished and leveraged to attract visitors from far and wide.

With an increase in average tourist spending and a surge in visitor numbers, Ghana stands poised as a competitive destination on the global tourism map.

Our central location and accessibility further enhance our appeal, making us an inviting haven for both local and international tourists.

Cultural tourism lies at the heart of Ghana's allure, with vibrant festivals and historic sites captivating the imagination of travellers seeking to reconnect with their roots.

The interest in the country’s tourism, coupled with strategic marketing initiatives, is amplifying Ghana's visibility as a premier tourist destination.

The docking of cruise ships at Takoradi and Tema ports heralds a new era of economic prosperity for the tourism industry, as it opens doors to enhanced experiences and increased revenue streams.

While we celebrate the strides made in the tourism landscape, we must also confront the challenges that threaten its growth.

High taxes on hotels, duties at ports, utility bills and labour costs loom as obstacles on our path to progress.

Mr Agyeman rightly calls for a holistic approach to addressing these impediments and calls for government support to spur investment and development in the sector.

By mainstreaming tourism in our national development agenda, we can unlock the full potential of this dynamic industry and chart a course towards sustainable growth.

In our pursuit of excellence in tourism, we must not overlook the importance of infrastructure development and customer service enhancement.

The call for dedicated funds from the government to revitalise key tourist destinations underscores the urgency of investing in our cultural heritage.

By preserving and promoting iconic sites such as the Salaga Slave

Market and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, we can attract more visitors and elevate Ghana's status as a top-tier tourist destination.

The Daily Graphic is convinced that the country is ripe for tourism success as was evident with the success of the "Year of Return" initiative in 2019, which commemorated the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in America.

The initiative attracted a significant number of visitors, including celebrities and diasporans, contributing to the growth of Ghana's tourism sector.

The "Year of Return" showcased Ghana as a welcoming and culturally rich destination, setting a strong foundation for future tourism development efforts.

As we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and challenge, let us heed Mr Agyeman's clarion call to embrace tourism as Ghana's golden egg for national development.

Together, through collaboration, innovation and unwavering dedication, we can harness the transformative power of tourism to propel our nation towards a brighter future.

Let us nurture this precious resource, cultivate its potential and watch as it unfolds as a beacon of prosperity and pride for generations to come.