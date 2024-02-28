Next article: Let our politics be devoid of hate speech

Salt iodisation programme must not fail

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 28 - 2024 , 07:09

Iodine is vital for the elimination of iodine deficiency disorders (IDDs) such as mental retardation in childhood, miscarriages, brain damage, stillbirths, goitre, congenital defects, delayed physical development, infant mortality and decreased cognitive capacity.

Iodine deficiency also causes decreased fertility, prenatal and infant mortality.

Severe maternal iodine deficiency retards foetal growth and brain development, sometimes resulting in birth defects, deaf-mutism, difficulty in walking and short stature (stunted growth) in the development of infants.

It is the most common cause of thyroid disease, specifically hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid).

The lack of iodine also causes low levels of thyroid hormones, which affects the speed at which the body burns calories, among other health conditions.

Hypothyroidism can cause symptoms such as severe tiredness, sensitivity to cold, weight gain and an enlarged thyroid, the mostly known goitre (swelling of the neck).

Imagine meeting a lot of people walking about with their thyroids enlarged.

That will be scary, but that is what we risk encountering as a country if we do not ensure that iodine is not lacking in our meals.

Indeed, it is estimated that goitre affects as many as 200 million of the 800 million people who have a diet deficient in iodine.

It is because of the rising incidence of symptoms of iodine deficiency in the country that the Ghana Universal Salt Iodisation programme that mandates salt producers to fortify their products with the right amount of iodine was first launched in 1994 to address the growing burden of IDDs in the country.

Sad to say that since that initial launch 30 years ago, we seem to have gone back to our old path, perhaps thinking that we are now out of the woods.

We are not, because available statistics indicate that globally, approximately two billion people suffer from IDDs, out of which approximately 50 million present clinical manifestations.

That is why the Daily Graphic is saddened by the revelation of a study conducted by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and partners in December 2022, that 70 per cent of salt produced by artisanal salt producers does not contain iodine, although it is mandatory.

Also revealed by the study is that 100 per cent of rock salt samples from major markets in Accra are not iodised, while 50 per cent of packaged salt do not have the right amount of iodine.

Despite the fact that a tiny fraction of Ghanaians may not consume or use salt in their meals, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have since 1994 recommended universal salt iodisation as a safe, cost-effective and sustainable strategy to ensure sufficient intake of iodine by all.

Those who do not take in salt may as well take in sea food, fish, shellfish, eggs, beef liver, chicken and dairy products, which are known to be rich in iodine.

While we doff our hats to the FDA and its partners for the relaunch of the iodisation programme to ensure we stay on track as a country to deal decisively with iodine deficiency, we urge the government to ensure that there are enough funds to sustain the programme, which has been adversely impacted by the lack of funds to even acquire test kits.

As indicated by the FDA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Delese Mimi Darko, at the relaunch, the country has not been able to reach the 90 per cent household coverage of the correct iodised salt consumption target by the WHO.

We, therefore, cannot rest on our oars but push harder.

The Daily Graphic is excited about the pledge by the FDA and its partners to ensure strict enforcement of the law on iodisation, which would be preceded by building the capacity of various stakeholders within the production, storage and marketing value chain.

We will hold them to it and stakeholders who flout the law must also be brought to book.

Iodine deficiency is a major threat to the health and development of people, particularly preschool children and pregnant women, and we cannot treat the fight against it as business as usual.