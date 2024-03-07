Next article: Time to protect nature is now

Reflecting deeply on our independence

Daily Graphic Editorials Mar - 07 - 2024 , 07:42

Yesterday marked our beloved country’s independence – a day to celebrate the country’s arduous but rewarding journey to self-governance.

As we celebrate the nation’s birthday amid what appears to be intransigent partisan political divides on many fronts, it seems a good time to ponder what patriotism and nationalism mean in Ghana today.

Are you feeling patriotic or nationalistic as we celebrated 6th March yesterday? And if neither, why not?

While it is great to be able to get away, or participate in a national parade, celebrating Independence Day in our hearts and minds should mean much more than that.

Our nation needs us to reflect on the true meaning of patriotism and nationalism during these challenging times.

What do patriotism and nationalism mean to us as Ghanaians?

Since our schooldays, we have been taught what patriotism means and have taken part in the traditions that reflect it — from reciting the national pledge to singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs during public commemorations and events.

Patriotism is generally defined as having a genuine love for one’s country, including feelings of pride, devotion and vigorous support and attachment to the homeland as well as fellow citizens.

But patriotism is often confused with nationalism.

While they may share the love of country, they are not the same. Patriotism, historically and now, is based on positive values and feelings like freedom, justice and equality.

There is the fundamental belief that a transparent, democratic system of government, which has the basic interest of the citizens at heart, is inherently good and work together for a better quality of life for all.

But embracing the good of nationalism — love and protection of country — and the values of patriotism could achieve a winning combination.

Instead of denigrating and ignoring our branches of government and the roles they play in enabling and protecting our institutions and individual rights, we should give our respect and support for them.

We should see branches of government and institutions as works in progress and not something that should be weakened, discarded or destroyed.

As patriotic nationalists, it means caring enough for our individual and collective well-being by adhering and abiding by the rule of law in all our conduct and behaviour, and demanding the same from others.

We would eschew, oppose and work against policies and actions that undermine or threaten the nation’s character, identity and stability at home or abroad.

The narrative shouldn’t be “we” against “them” especially as we continue to work for the development of our dear country and create a better society for posterity.

It is unfortunate that as we execute this democratic enterprise, we have allowed our commitment and love for our political parties and ideologies to take the better part of us instead of pursuing the interest of our dear country.

The interest of the nation has been sacrificed on the altar of political partisanship.

The practice of democracy allows for disagreements.

It allows for political parties to be at odds with one another as far as ideological beliefs are concerned.

However, the overarching goal should be geared towards achieving the national interest.

There can be real strength in “agreeing to disagree” when we embrace the positives and leave out the negatives.

Which of them do you think our country needs most in these divisive and precarious times we find ourselves?

Perhaps, committing ourselves to building a bridge that we can cross together to tackle and solve the challenges our nation faces should be the best way forward.

The Daily Graphic holds the view that no matter what our political and ideological differences are, the health and well-being of this nation, moving forward, require that most of its citizens should, at least, be strong patriots.

A country will not survive without them.

During the fight for the nation’s independence, our forebears understood the need for a country to have happy patriots who draw strength from the love of their country and are even more committed to the nation’s cause during adverse times or national crises.

It is important that as a nation, we take patriotism seriously by inculcating certain values and virtues in our citizens both young and old, and ensure that we live them.

Sadly, people’s personal interests and that of their political parties have made them to be oblivious of the needs of mother Ghana and that of the poor, marginalised and vulnerable.

What thoughts and virtues are you passing on to future generations?

This Independence Day, the question is worth considering.