Empower girls, women in science for development

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science – commemorated every February 11—is a call to action for governments, institutions and individuals to work together to promote gender equality in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

This day is an opportunity to recognise the achievements of women scientists, engineers and innovators, and to inspire the next generation of women and girls to pursue their passion for science.

One of the key goals is also to encourage more women and girls to pursue careers in STEM. Despite the progress made in recent years, women are still underrepresented in these fields, facing barriers such as gender stereotypes, a lack of support, and unequal opportunities.

By celebrating the achievements of women in science and highlighting the importance of gender equality, the Daily Graphic believes that more women and girls will be inspired to pursue their passion for science and overcome these barriers.

It is crucial that we support and empower women and girls in science, not just for their benefit but for the benefit of society as a whole.

Diversity in the fields of STEM leads to better innovation, creativity and problem-solving, as different perspectives and experiences bring new ideas and approaches to the table.

By encouraging more women and girls to pursue careers in science, we can tap into a vast pool of talent and potential that will drive progress and change in the world.

The underrepresentation of women in STEM fields is not only a matter of equality, but also a matter of economic development.

A study by the McKinsey Global Institute found that if women were to participate in the economy at the same rate as men, it could add $28 trillion to the global GDP by 2025.

Anytime the day is celebrated, it is essential to reflect on the state of women and girls in science in Ghana and the opportunities and challenges they face.

Ghana, like many other countries, has made significant progress in promoting girls' education, but there is still a long way to go in encouraging girls to pursue careers in science.

Despite the progress made in recent years, women remain underrepresented in STEM fields. According to UNESCO, women account for only 28 per cent of researchers worldwide. In Ghana, the situation is even dire, with women making up only 14 per cent of researchers.

To address the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields, governments and institutions must work together to create a more inclusive and equitable environment.

This can be achieved through policies and initiatives that promote gender equality, such as equal pay, maternity leave and flexible working arrangements.

Fortunately, the government has taken steps to promote girls' education in science.

The Ministry of Education has launched the "Girls in Science" programme, which provides scholarships and support for girls pursuing science education.

Additionally, the government has established a number of science and technology institutions, including the Ghana Institute of Science and Technology.

However, more needs to be done to address the systemic barriers that hinder women's success and advancement in STEM fields.

Women in science face unique challenges, from a lack of representation in leadership positions to unequal pay and funding opportunities.

To overcome these challenges, we need to work together to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for women in science. This can be achieved through mentorship and role models, advocacy, policy change, community engagement and outreach.

As we celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science annually, let us continue to use this opportunity to recognise the achievements of women scientists, engineers and innovators, and to inspire the next generation of women and girls to pursue their passion for science.

Let us work together to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for women in science and the promotion of gender equality in STEM fields.