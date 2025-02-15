Featured

Let’s rally efforts to contain meningitis

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

News of reported cases of meningitis in the country has raised anxiety to the extent that the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, during a visit to the Upper West Region this week had to allay the fears of Ghanaians by calling on them not to be alarmed by the high number of recorded suspected cases of the disease.

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), expressing concern about the cases in a press release, among others, called for heightened surveillance to deal with the situation.

Indeed, the concerns and fears raised are justified considering the fact that the disease remains a public health challenge.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the meninges of the brain. It is caused by different organisms, including viruses, fungi and bacteria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in six persons that contract bacterial meningitis die, while one in five persons who contract meningitis, which is about 20 per cent, are left with long-lasting disability.

It can lead to brain damage and hearing loss.

The number of cases that have been confirmed as well as deaths due to the disease are matters of concern. So far, there have been 94 suspected cases in the Upper West Region, 20 having been confirmed, including 14 deaths.

Health experts have identified the symptoms of meningitis to include fever, neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion, altered mental state, lack of appetite, small round spots that appear like rashes and lack of energy.

Additionally, they have noted that meningitis can cause severe headache.

The pain, they said, might radiate down the back of the affected person or to other parts of the body. It may also be almost impossible to move the neck in certain ways.

These are obviously uncomfortable experiences nobody must go through, especially children and the aged.

Unfortunately, children under five years, adults over 65 years and those who have suppressed immune systems due to infections or some medications they , have been described as having the highest risk of contracting meningitis.

Fortunately, since 2015, Ghana has not recorded a major outbreak of meningitis.

In 2023, 12 deaths due to suspected meningitis were recorded in the country.

This was out of a total of 321 suspected cases reported across the 16 regions of the country. Of the 321 suspected cases, eight were confirmed through laboratory tests to be meningitis.

The Upper West Region had the highest number of reported cases in 2023.

For 2022, out of the 502 suspected cases reported across the country, 11 died, and out of the 487 suspected cases tested in laboratories for meningitis in that year, 28 were confirmed to be positive.

As already stated, the number of cases being recorded as compared to previous years might appear not to be scary but it poses a problem given that more people could die.

That is why the Daily Graphic associates itself with the call by GAMLS for swift action to ensure the situation does not get out of hand.

One of the key challenges in controlling meningitis outbreaks is the lack of awareness among the general public.

Many people are unaware of the symptoms, risks, and prevention measures, which can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

To address this, there is a need for sustained public awareness campaigns that educate citizens on the dangers of meningitis and the importance of seeking medical attention promptly.

Another challenge is the limited healthcare infrastructure in many parts of Ghana.

Many healthcare facilities lack the necessary resources, including laboratory equipment, medicines, and trained personnel, to diagnose and treat meningitis effectively.

To address this, there is a need for increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Surveillance is also critical in controlling meningitis outbreaks.

This involves monitoring and reporting suspected cases, as well as conducting laboratory tests to confirm the diagnosis.

Finally, vaccination is a critical tool in preventing meningitis.

Controlling meningitis outbreaks requires a multi-faceted approach that involves increased awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, enhanced surveillance and vaccination.

By working together, we can reduce the incidence of meningitis and save lives.