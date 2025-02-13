Next article: Our national capital must not be dirty

Ghana’s Radio Astronomy Observatory land must be saved

The Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory, a project situated in Kuntunse in the Greater Accra Region, is facing a significant threat from encroachers.

This observatory, the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, aside from South Africa, was launched in 2017 to enable scientists worldwide to study the universe from Ghana.

However, the 163-acre land acquired by the state in 1979 has been reduced to a mere 30 acres, with locals threatening to invade the main facility.

Despite documentary evidence showing that compensations had been paid to the rightful owners, some irate youth are refusing to back down, threatening to take "what belongs to them."

The government has responded by deploying military personnel to protect workers constructing a GH¢1 million wall to safeguard the remaining land.

This wall, which covers 20 acres, complements the existing 10-acre defence wall built by Viasat, an American Satellites Communication Company.

The Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory is equipped with a 32-metre radio telescope, 16-metre, and nine-metre telescopes, making it a vital facility for deepening knowledge and skills development in electronics and information and communications technology for Ghanaian scientists.

The observatory's unique location near the equator allows it to cover both the northern and southern skies, making it an essential global tool for space technology research.

However, the encroachment has severely impacted the observatory's functionality.

According to the Manager of the Real Time Earth Station under Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Obrimpong Toku Dum VIII, the telescopes can no longer see beyond 10 metres due to the presence of buildings and home appliances, which interfere with signals from the equipment.

This disruption not only affects Ghana's contribution to global space technology research but also puts the country's foreign income from the project at risk.

This demands swift action to protect the remaining land and expand knowledge in the field. Undoubtedly, Ghana's partnership with eight other African countries and the USA has made the country a critical player in global space technology research.

The observatory's success has also led to the training of many young Ghanaian scientists in South Africa, Ghana and the UK.

Indeed, it was built to deepen knowledge and skills development in electronics and information and communications technology for Ghanaian scientists and to also enhance their capacity to contribute to the world body of knowledge in the ever-expanding field of astronomy and space science.

Certainly, such an important project must not be allowed to die because of encroachment.

We take note that the government has beefed up security with the deployment of more military personnel to protect workers constructing a GH¢1 million wall to protect the remaining land.

But we wonder whether that would deter people who want to appropriate a land that they believe is theirs.

In addition to the erection of the wall, the Daily Graphic is of the view that more should be done to protect the remaining land and ensure the observatory's continued operation.

We note that compensation for the land had already been paid by the government to the landowners many years ago but the dynamics may be different currently.

In this wise, we entreat the authorities, especially the government, to engage the local communities to address their concerns.

They should also highlight the potential job creation and economic benefits of the establishment.

This would make the people appreciate better the benefits that are likely to accrue to them from such an establishment.

Additionally, the government should consider investing in education and outreach programmes to raise awareness of the importance of the observatory and its contribution to the country's scientific and economic development.

We are aware of many instances where communities have broken walls and encroached on lands.

To prevent this from happening, going forward, the observatory must deploy drone and aerial surveillance to monitor the property and detect encroachment. CCTV cameras can also be installed to monitor the property to detect and prevent encroachment.

The Daily Graphic reiterates that the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory is a vital national asset that requires immediate attention to address the threat it is facing from encroachment.

Ensuring the safety and protection of the land should therefore be a priority not only for the government but local communities and all stakeholders.

We urge all to work together to protect this valuable resource and ensure its continued contribution to Ghana's scientific and economic progress.