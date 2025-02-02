Next article: GSS concludes training for CorePME Survey to assess Phase 2 of Planting for Food and Jobs

This is how much you would have gained if you bought the Ghana Gold Coin at launch

Kweku Zurek Business News Feb - 02 - 2025 , 12:39

Ghanaians who purchased the Ghana Gold Coin (GGC) at its launch on November 25, 2024, have seen a slight increase in the value of their investment as gold prices continue to fluctuate.

A price comparison between November 25, 2024, and January 31, 2025, shows a marginal appreciation in the cedi value of the coin, influenced by shifts in global gold prices and exchange rates.

Price changes over two months

On November 25, 2024, the Ghana Gold Coin was priced as follows:

- 1-ounce coin: GH₵44,403.68

- Half-ounce coin: GH₵22,607.09

- Quarter-ounce coin: GH₵11,740.88​



By January 31, 2025, the prices had changed to:

- 1-ounce coin: GH₵44,507.86

- Half-ounce coin: GH₵22,665.10

- Quarter-ounce coin: GH₵11,774.80​

Gains and losses over the period

Investors who bought the GGC at launch would have seen the following changes in value:

- 1-ounce coin: A gain of GH₵104.18 (0.23% increase).

- Half-ounce coin: A gain of GH₵58.01 (0.26% increase).

- Quarter-ounce coin: A gain of GH₵33.92 (0.29% increase).

Factors behind price movement

The price fluctuation is mainly attributed to movements in the international gold market. On November 24, 2024, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) PM gold price was $2,694.95, while the cedi-dollar exchange rate stood at 15.8,

​

By January 30, 2025, gold prices had surged to $2,787.25, but the exchange rate had dropped to 15.3​.

This increase in gold price helped offset the slight depreciation in the exchange rate, resulting in a minor overall gain for GGC holders.

While the Ghana Gold Coin has not seen drastic price swings, the marginal appreciation demonstrates its stability as a store of value. With gold recently hitting an all-time high of $2,798, further price increases could benefit those holding the GGC as a long-term investment.

For potential investors, the pricing mechanism—linked to international gold rates and exchange rates—ensures that the value of the coin remains dynamic, reflecting broader market conditions.