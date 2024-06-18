TECNO opens first flagship store in Ghana at Junction Mall

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 15:08

TECNO, a leading smartphone brand in Africa and a major player globally, has inaugurated its first-ever flagship store in Ghana at Junction Mall in Nungua, Accra.

Advertisement

This milestone marks a significant expansion for TECNO, aiming to deliver an ungraded shopping experience that combines premium ambiance, exceptional customer service, and access to their latest smartphone and accessories.

The flagship store offers customers TECNO's innovative smartphone lineup, including the latest CAMON 30 series, PHANTOM V series, and SPARK 20 series. Beyond smartphones, the store features TECNO's expanding ecosystem of smart devices,such as the Watch 2 Pro, Megabook T1 and S1 laptops, power banks, TECNO chargers, and True 1 Earbuds.

To celebrate the grand opening, TECNO is offering exciting deals throughout the week. Customers who purchase any smartphone will receive free shopping vouchers and gifts with their purchase. Additionally, TECNO has partnered with Easybuy to provide customers with convenient zero-interest financing options for those who prefer a more flexible payment plan.

"We are thrilled to unveil our first flagship store in Ghana," said Mr Daniel Opoku, Retail Manager of TECNO Ghana.

"This store represents our commitment to providing our Ghanaian customers with an elevated shopping experience. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and fans whose support and enthusiasm have been instrumental in making this launch a success. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering cutting-edge technology and outstanding customer service. TECNO invites everyone to visit the Junction Mall store and explore the expansive world of TECNO’s innovation."