Promote green agriculture to rejuvenate farming communities - Expert

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 13:55

AN Expert with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Christopher Addy-Nayo, has encouraged the promotion of green agriculture practices and circular products to rejuvenate depressed agriculture communities in the Northern Regions of Ghana.

This would stem the flow of rural-urban migration, rejuvenate depressed agriculture communities, help reduce poverty and promote sustainable development.

Speaking at a Stakeholders meeting at the GreenGrowth Project at UDS Tamale, Mr Addy-Nayo called for investments and reforms in green and circular products given the potentials of the green economy to help in the fight against climate change.

The GreenGrowth Project is an innovative Partnership between the private sector represented by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) and the academic community represented by the Presbyterian University of Ghana.

The project is supported by the European Union Delegation in Ghana. The overall objective of the project is to advance women and youth economic empowerment and maximize their contribution to growth, poverty reduction, and social inclusion. Specifically, it aims to empower women and youth in the agro-forestry value chains and circular economy to create a conducive environment through policy reforms to promote sustainable agriculture, decent work and entrepreneurship in the green and circular economy for sustainable development and poverty reduction in local communities.

Mr Addy-Nayo also emphasized the importance of sustainability in green agriculture value chains which includes fairtrade and organic products and emphasized the potentials of green products for job creation amongst women and youth of the Northern, Upper West and Upper East Regions.