Stanbic Risk Team supports Bawjiase Graceland Childcare School

Stanbic Bank Business News Apr - 28 - 2025 , 18:39

The Risk Team of Stanbic Bank Ghana has supported Graceland Childcare School in Bawjiase, Central Region, with a donation aimed at improving the welfare of children at the facility.

The donation forms part of the bank’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to uplift vulnerable communities.

The team handed over food items, stationery, clothing, furniture, and toiletries during the presentation. In addition to the items, they presented an unspecified cash amount to help cater for the daily needs of the children at the home.

The Portfolio Manager for Risk at Stanbic Bank, Edwin Bartels emphasised the importance of giving back and offering consistent support to communities in need. “Supporting children in institutions like Graceland is not just about meeting physical needs. It’s about letting them know they are not alone. It’s our way of showing that someone out there cares, and is rooting for their success.”

Mr Bartels encouraged the children to stay focused and make good choices, assuring them that their current circumstances do not define their future. “If you choose to be a good person, good people will be drawn to you. The world always has space for those who are kind, honest, and hardworking,” he added.

He also expressed hope that the donated items would be used appropriately and maintained. “We know what we’ve brought might not solve every challenge, but we trust it will ease some of the burden and create a more comfortable environment, especially with the furniture and other supplies.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Madam Grace Wobil, Matron of the facility, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the continued partnership between the school and Stanbic Bank’s Risk Team. “We are truly grateful for this act of kindness. What touches us even more is your consistency. You didn’t just visit once and forget about us. The last time you visited you promised to return and here you are again. That means a lot to us and to the children.”

Madam Wobil also noted the impact such donations have on the school’s operations, stating that the cash support and supplies will help them meet the children’s nutritional and academic needs.

Some of the children also shared messages of appreciation. One of them, speaking on behalf of her peers, said, “Your visit shows us that we matter. We may not have families to call our own, but gestures like this make us feel loved and remembered. Thank you for thinking of us.”

This is the second consecutive year that the Stanbic Bank Risk Team has supported Graceland Childcare School, reinforcing its commitment to contributing meaningfully to society beyond banking. The annual support activity is part of the bank’s broader strategy to impact lives through education, healthcare, and community development.