Featured

Best Pan-African SMEs recognition highlights Standard Bank's commitment to small businesses

Eric Tsiri Business News Apr - 28 - 2025 , 18:52

Small and medium enterprises across Africa continue to drive economic growth and innovation despite facing significant challenges which require financial institutions to develop tailored approaches that address the unique needs of entrepreneurs at various stages of growth.

From affordable banking options for startups to integrated payment solutions for expanding businesses, SMEs need partners who understand their specific requirements.



Standard Bank the parent company of Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd has positioned itself as a leader in this space through its suite of purpose-built SME solutions.

Understanding the value of partnership on the journey of entrepreneurship, our Relationship Managers establish deep, personal connections with clients by understanding their business models and growth trajectories and providing tailored support to their ambitions.

This commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs has earned Standard Bank recognition as the 'Best Pan-African Bank for SMEs' at the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2024.

“We’re dedicated to supporting and leveraging the power of the continent’s SME sector and understand that entrepreneurs don't just need a bank—they need a financial partner that evolves alongside them. We share our clients’ ambitions to fuel growth on the continent by unlocking opportunities and providing enabling solutions which are built with real business realities in mind, addressing the critical challenges SMEs face daily.” said Eric Tsiri, Head, Enterprise Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana.

The EMEA Finance awards highlight institutions that deliver excellence despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, with a particular focus on innovation in digital services and commitment to supporting economic development.

Looking ahead, Standard Bank continues to focus on expanding financial inclusion for underserved entrepreneurs and developing AI-powered business insights to help SMEs make informed decisions in an increasingly competitive landscape.