Hamamat Africa takes action against videographers for bullying security guard

GraphicOnline Business News Jan - 12 - 2024 , 17:08

Hamamat Africa, a leading shea butter brand, has condemned the recent bullying of a G4S Security Guard by videographers wearing their branded shirts.

A video of the incident went viral online, prompting immediate action from the company.

In a statement, Hamamat Africa expressed deep shock and disapproval towards the videographers' conduct, clarifying that they were "third-party contractors" and not company employees. While provided with branded shirts for the production shoot, their association with Hamamat was strictly contractual.

"We unequivocally condemn the bullying and verbal abuse directed towards the security guard," the statement declared. "This behaviour stands in stark opposition to our core values of respect, professionalism, and ethical conduct."

The company went on to apologize to the affected security personnel and anyone who witnessed the incident, acknowledging the distress caused.

"Moving forward, we are taking concrete steps to prevent similar occurrences," the statement continued. "These include stricter vetting procedures for third-party vendors and mandatory training programs on upholding a respectful and inclusive environment."

Hamamat Africa concluded by reaffirming its commitment to community trust and upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all its practices.