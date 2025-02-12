Next article: Absa Bank Ghana: Empowering Growth and Success in 2025

Ghana Grows launches 'Changing Narratives’ tomorrow

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 15:57

The Mastercard Foundation’s Ghana Grows Program, in partnership with the Springboard Road Show Foundation, is set to launch Changing Narratives, a video series showcasing the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of young Ghanaians.

At its core, Changing Narratives highlights the journeys of young agripreneurs who have transformed their aspirations into thriving businesses.

Supported by over 100 partners, the Ghana Grows Programme equips young people with mentorship, training, and entrepreneurial development opportunities in agriculture, agribusiness, and vocational sectors.

Each episode presents stories of young changemakers who, despite challenges, have leveraged mentorship and training to build businesses that create jobs and drive

economic growth. Their journeys exemplify how access to opportunity fuels transformation.

Advertisement

The Executive Director of Springboard Road Show Foundation, Comfort Ocran, said: “Every story in this series is a beacon of hope. These young entrepreneurs started with a dream, and through determination and support, they are accelerating their personal development, impacting their families, communities and ultimately shaping Ghana’s future.”

She added that Changing Narratives is a call to action for businesses, policymakers, and communities to invest in the next generation of visionaries.”

Beyond individual success stories, Changing Narratives fosters discussions on inclusive entrepreneurship and youth economic empowerment.

The series highlights young entrepreneurs, including persons with disabilities, encouraging policymakers and industry leaders to create more opportunities for the youth.

The series premiers on February 13, 2025, at 10 AM on the @GhanaGrows pages on Facebook and YouTube. New episodes air every Monday and Thursday at 10 AM.

About Ghana Grows

The Ghana Grows Program is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation, led by Springboard Road Show Foundation. Lyme Haus serves as a sub-implementing partner, alongside

key technical collaborators, including Axis Human Capital, Meraki Arts Africa, the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD), the Ghana Psychological Association (GPA), Young & Vibe, the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA).