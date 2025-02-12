Telecel Ghana wins Customer Service Leader in telecom sector

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 16:06

Telecel Ghana has been recognised for its exceptional commitment to customer service, earning the coveted Customer Service Leader in the Ghanaian Telecommunication Sector honour in the 7th Ghana Customer Service Index.

The Ghana Customer Service Index, a survey conducted by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals, is a national indicator of customer evaluations for the quality of goods or services patronised by both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians living in Ghana.

Scoring the highest with 75 percent ahead of other telcos, the prestigious accolade demonstrates Telecel Ghana's dedication to providing superior customer experience in the telco sector, almost a year after its rebranding efforts.

The recognition reflects the telco’s consistent efforts to prioritise customer needs and deliver efficient service.

Advertisement

"This recognition reflects our longstanding commitment to exceeding our customers' expectations at every touchpoint. Addressing our customers' needs is always our top priority, and we will continue to innovate and adapt to provide efficient, and inclusive customer service for all," the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, said.

Building lasting relationships

Commenting on the recognition the General Manager of Commercial Operations, Mercy Dawn Akude, said, "At Telecel Ghana, we believe that our customers are at the heart of everything we do and that drives us to continuously improve how we serve them, be it in-person or through our self-help channels.

This recognition is a testament to our team's devotion to building lasting relationships with our valued customers."

Index

The Ghana Customer Service Index uses ten parameters in its survey of organisations across eleven sectors – trust, competence, professionalism, look and feel, customer centric innovation, staff engagement, processes and procedures, health and safety and ease of doing business.

Telecel Ghana made significant strides in enhancing its customer service experience, achieving a 32 percent increase in the number of calls answered at their Call Centre last year. This rose further in January 2025, with a remarkable 68 percent rise in call responses.

The telco also rolled out a series of initiatives including the expansion of multi-channel support, over 400 community shops nationwide, upgraded Telecel Play App and AI-powered chatbot, TERi and a clear demonstration of its commitment to inclusivity through its Super Care initiative - tailored assistance for the Deaf community.

Looking to the future, Telecel Ghana remains is bent on elevating its customer service standards by embracing digital transformation and responding promptly to the evolving needs of its customers.