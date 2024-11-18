Featured

GEA holds summit for market women

OVER 400 market women from various major markets across the country participated in the 2024 Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit (GWES) in Accra.

They were from major markets such as Makola, Dome, Kaneshie, Madina, Burma Camp, Dansoman among others.

On the theme "Building market women for prosperity," the summit aimed to empower and equip the market women with the skills and knowledge necessary to help build resilient and sustainable businesses.

It created a platform for women in the market to gain valuable tools and connections to propel their businesses forward, fostering economic prosperity and financial independence.

An initiative of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the market women benefited from an extensive training package that included modules on banking, insurance, health, and other critical aspects necessary for their personal and professional growth.

Vital role

Speaking at the opening of the summit in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEA, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, said market women play a vital role in the development of the country’s economy.

“The reason why market women’s issues are dear to my heart is that my grandmother was a market woman who was able to care for her children, ensuring they all completed their education successfully.

“Many people take your work for granted, but it is not an easy job. It is a big job. If you do not sell at the market, no one will be able to get access to essential items,” she said.

She said the government was committed to support market women by integrating them into the country’s national development plan.

The CEO said market women face many challenges such as limited access to finance, inadequate market infrastructure, child care issues, and a desire to upgrade their skills.

She added that the summit would provide solutions to the concerns of market women, coupled with opportunities for meaningful networking, experience-sharing, and capacity-building.

GWES

The GWES has been a game-changer for women in business, addressing the unique challenges they face since its inception. It has consistently championed the cause of female entrepreneurs, empowering them to excel in their ventures and make significant contributions to national development.

This year's edition reinforced the vital role market women play in Ghana's socio-economic framework, sparking meaningful dialogue and innovative solutions to support their growth and sustainability.

It has created a supportive ecosystem, fostering resilience and empowerment among Ghana's female entrepreneurs. By providing training on essential business skills, financial literacy, and personal development, the summit has equipped market women with the tools needed to thrive.

This comprehensive approach has helped bridge the gap between entrepreneurial aspirations and success, contributing to the country's economic prosperity.