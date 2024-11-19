Featured

GCTU signs MoU for Microsoft IT Certification Programs in Ghana

Jemima Okang Addae Business News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 07:04

In a groundbreaking move to enhance digital skills and global employability among Ghanaians, the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Skills for Jobs, Osoo Africa, and Raycom Technologies.

The agreement, signed on November 7, 2024, at GCTU’s campus, will introduce the Microsoft Skills for Jobs Microdegree Programme to Ghana.

Advertisement

Transforming IT Education in Ghana

The Microdegree Programme, funded by the European Union, offers training, certification, and job placement opportunities in high-demand IT fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and coding. Vice-Chancellor of GCTU, Professor Afoakwa, emphasized the significance of the partnership in his opening remarks.

“This collaboration will immensely benefit our students and faculty, while opening doors for international student exchanges and joint IT research,” he stated. He also highlighted GCTU’s prominence in IT education, noting, “GCTU is the university of choice for IT in Ghana, with even lecturers from other leading universities pursuing Ph.D. programmes here.”

Pathways to global opportunities

The CEO of the Microsoft Skills for Jobs Microdegree Programme, Mr. Sayed Jawed, revealed ambitious plans for expanding the collaboration. He announced that a delegation from Finland’s KAMK University and Microsoft would visit GCTU early next year to explore further partnerships, including potential exchange programmes between Ghanaian and Finnish students.

“This programme is designed to prepare participants for global job opportunities,” Mr. Jawed noted, adding that by 2026, 286,000 students are expected to be certified under the programme, including 60,000 from Ghana.

Accessibility and industry alignment

To ensure affordability, GCTU is partnering with local banks to offer financial aid through micro-loans, allowing students to pay programme fees in monthly installments. Graduate students at GCTU will also be required to complete the Microdegree as an additional qualification, enhancing the value of their master’s degrees.

Ms. Maame Efua Essell, CEO of Osoo Africa, stressed the programme’s alignment with industry needs, expressing optimism about its impact on students' career prospects.



Mr. Jawed highlighted the programme’s focus on connecting participants to international job markets. “With the information of certified students shared with 32,000 IT companies across Europe, this initiative is a gateway for Ghanaian students and professionals to access global opportunities,” he stated.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from GCTU, including Registrar Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems Dr. William Lesley Brown-Acquaye, and lecturer Dr. Samuel Akwasi Danso. Partner organizations were represented by Mr. Jawed, Ms. Essell, and Raycom Technologies’ Solution Consultant, Mr. Ben Atitsogbui.