Proxynet, Huawei Ekit partner to deliver innovative solutions

Nov - 18 - 2024

Proxynet Communications Ltd., a premier Pan-African IT and Pro AV company, has partnered Huawei Ekit to drive technological advancement and innovation in an ever-evolving IT landscape.

Dubbed: “Proxynet-Huawei Ekit”, the partnership seeks to deliver an extensive range of IT services and solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of diverse industries across Africa.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Country Manager of Proxynet Ghana, Constantine Eghebi, highlighted the unique benefits of the Proxynet-Huawei partnership saying “our goal is to provide enterprise customers with cutting-edge solutions, dedicated support, and competitive pricing that catalyze growth and efficiency in today’s fast-paced business landscape.”

He outlined Proxynet’s commitment to maintaining readily available stock of Huawei IdeaHubs in multiple sizes—65”, 75”, and 86”—to ensure prompt delivery, alongside a robust suite of technical resources for demonstrations, installations, and sustained client support.

He further expressed the company’s flexibility in exploring tailored payment options to accommodate various customer needs, coupled with Huawei’s reliable standard warranty across products.

The Product Manager at Huawei, Mohammed Ayata, delivered an in-depth presentation detailing the capabilities of the Huawei IdeaHub and Huawei Ekit.

His demonstration illustrated how these solutions can significantly enhance productivity and collaboration, meeting the demands of modern enterprises for integrated, agile, and efficient workspaces.



