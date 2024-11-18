Featured

1,000 underprivileged children receive health-protective shoes from Zenith Bank's 'Happy Soles Project’

Nov - 18 - 2024

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has distributed specialised protective footwear to 1,000 underprivileged children in localities where the Bank operates.

The initiative, dubbed the “Happy Soles Project”, is part of the activities undertaken to celebrate the Bank’s 19th anniversary.

It focused on providing prophylactic shoes (specially designed, long-lasting shoes infused with antibacterial agents to promote hygiene, healing and comfort) to underprivileged children in schools and orphanages in the communities where the Bank operates.

The locally manufactured shoes are made with biodegradable ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam to reduce waste and environmental impact and addresses the negative impact of poverty and preventable diseases among underserved populations.

Beneficiaries of the initiative included Tsokome M/A Basic School in Kokrobite Accra, Mama Happy Orphanage and School in Tema New Town, Ashaiman Government School No. 1, Aboabo Kese D. A. Basic/JHS in Kumasi, Sacred Heart Academy in Bolgatanga, Whindo M/A Primary and Junior High School in Takoradi, Tamale Children’s Home and Nkrankrom L/A Basic School in Techiman.

Other institutions that received the Bank’s support were the Koforidua School for the Deaf and Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Gaddiel Acquaah Methodist ‘A’ Basic School in Tarkwa, Archbishop Amissah Memorial Basic School in Cape Coast, Wawasua L/A School in Sunyani, Tortibo D/A Basic School in Akosombo and Adaklu Seva D/A Basic School in Ho.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra, Mr. Raymond Azungah, Group Head - Marketing at Zenith Bank stated that the Happy Soles Project was the Bank’s means of addressing a crucial need of underprivileged children by providing them with proper footwear for their educational pursuits.

“At Zenith Bank, we believe that businesses thrive when they support the communities where they operate.

The Happy Soles Project underscores Zenith Bank’s commitment to investing in the best people and environment and fostering a more equitable society where every child has the opportunity to thrive”.

In sub-saharan Africa, where Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and soil-transmitted parasites pose a major health threat to children and where over 200 million Africans, including many school-age children, are at risk of contracting soil-transmitted infections, preventive measures such as Zenith Bank's Happy Soles Project not only improve children’s health but also enhance school attendance and educational outcomes.

The footwear’s antibacterial properties and biodegradable EVA foam aligns with environmental sustainability standards and withstands various climatic conditions, representing the Bank's integrated approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Happy Soles Project forms part of the Bank's broader CSR strategy, which focuses on education, health, ICT, human capital development and youth empowerment.