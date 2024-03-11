FBNBank working with BoG on suspension of forex trading licence

FBNBank Ghana has said it is working with the industry regulator, Bank of Ghana, to remediate the identified trade matters that led to the suspension of its forex trading licence.

Reacting to the action taken by BoG in a release issued in Accra yesterday, it said “FBNBank would like to assure its valued customers that when the suspension kicks in the bank’s other business segments and solutions will be fully operational. This will include branch operations, agent banking partners and channels for seamless banking.

The release reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to its customers and stakeholders “to the provision of the full range of excellent banking services, with the assurances that we will continue to uphold the high ethical standards that we are known for.”

A couple of days ago, the Bank of Ghana announced a 30-day suspension of our Foreign Exchange Trading Licence of two banks, GTBank Ghana and FBN Bank, effective March 18, 2024.

