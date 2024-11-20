Albert Nii Ayi Tagoe honoured as CFO of the Year 2024 at Finance Summit

Kweku Zurek Business News Nov - 20 - 2024

The Head of Finance and Investment at the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX), Albert Nii Ayi Tagoe, has been named CFO of the Year 2024 in the Commodity Exchange category at the CFO & Future of Finance Summit.

The event, organised by Evoke Impact, was held on November 5, 2024, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, under the theme “Navigating the Future of Finance: Exploring the Impact of Technology, Innovation, and Disruption on the Finance Function.”

The accolade recognised Mr. Tagoe’s outstanding financial leadership and his pivotal contributions to the growth and sustainability of the Ghana Commodity Exchange.

A celebration of financial pioneers

The summit brought together top financial executives to discuss the evolving landscape of finance, including the integration of technology, innovation, and sustainability into financial practices. Key presentations and panel discussions explored topics such as Artificial Intelligence’s impact on finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, and strategies to optimise performance in financial management.

Other notable awardees included:



* Antoinette Kwofie (Telecommunications Sector).

* Albert Larweh Asante (Banking Sector).

* Poela Mkpayah (Non-Financial Bank Institutions).

* Emmanuel Adekahlor (Outstanding Finance Leader of the Year).

Albert Tagoe’s career and achievements



Albert Nii Ayi Tagoe’s recognition at the summit adds to his already impressive portfolio of accolades:

* 40 Under 40 Award winner for authorship of the books “How to Raise Capital for Your Start-up Business” and “Money Health.”



* Named among the Top 50 Most Influential CFOs in Ghana (2023) and the Top 30 Public Sector Finance Leaders in Ghana (2022).

* Best Student in Ghana for the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants’ (CIMA) Strategic Case Studies Exam in September 2018.

At GCX, Mr. Tagoe has played a crucial role in establishing a robust finance and control framework. He leads engagements with financial institutions to provide financing for smallholder farmers under the Warehouse Receipt and Aggregation Financing programme, which uses commodities as collateral.

Vision for Financial Literacy and Empowerment

Mr. Tagoe’s contributions extend beyond corporate finance to financial literacy. His books, “How to Raise Capital for Your Start-up Business” and “Money Health,” provide practical guidance for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals.

“How to Raise Capital for Your Start-up Business” inspires entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses by demystifying the process of securing funds.

“Money Health” serves as a financial literacy guide for budgeting, saving, investing, and retirement planning.

Commitment to excellence



Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Tagoe credited his success to dedication, innovation, and a commitment to fostering financial growth. His award underscores the transformative role of finance leaders in driving organisational success and economic development.

The CFO & Future of Finance Summit and Awards highlighted the importance of visionary leadership in navigating challenges and creating opportunities in the ever-evolving financial landscape.