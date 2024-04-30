Ghana News | Ghana Politics | Breaking News in Ghana

MTN Ghana Foundation supports 140 MSMEs

Business Desk Report Business Apr - 30 - 2024 , 01:10

MTN Ghana Foundation has supported 140 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana with GHC1 million.

The support is in the form of training and seed funds under the inaugural edition of the foundation’s enterprise support programme.

Each of the beneficiaries also received a capital injection of up to GHc10,000 to boost their businesses.

They were also enrolled on the MTN Momo Market, an e-commerce platform that offers beneficiary businesses the opportunity to showcase their products to an audience of over 20 million customers.

The Enterprise project targets youth, women, and differently-abled led MSMEs and aims to support 500 MSMEs in Ghana over the next five years.

Training modules

The training modules which included bookkeeping, business model innovation, financing your business, business cost and pricing, design thinking, branding, sales and marketing, business management, financial literacy, digital marketing, and customer service, were designed to address the needs of beneficiaries identified during the initial needs assessment.

It also provided an experiential approach with peer-to-peer teaching and learning as well as networking opportunities.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, said, “We are pleased with the impact that this program has had on the livelihoods of the beneficiaries in the first year of this five-year programme.

We will continue to improve its implementation and monitoring in the second year to enhance its impact on the beneficiaries and their businesses. .”

She said; “The programme is MTN Foundation’s way of helping to address a significant challenge faced by micro and small-scale enterprises in the country – access to capital. In providing this much needed support we are complementing the government’s efforts to build a sustainable livelihood for business owners from low income communities.”