ACDT calls for urgent reforms to drive Ghana’s digital transformation under Minister Sam George

GraphicOnline Technology Feb - 05 - 2025 , 12:54 3 minutes read

The Africa Center for Digital Transformation (ACDT) has highlighted key areas requiring urgent attention to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation agenda under the leadership of newly appointed Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George.

In a statement congratulating the Minister on his appointment, ACDT reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s digital growth and called for immediate action on critical challenges that hinder the nation’s technological advancement.

Cost of data

Affordable internet access remains a major barrier to digital inclusion in Ghana. ACDT noted that the high cost of data restricts access to online resources, e-learning, and e-commerce opportunities.

It urged the Ministry to collaborate with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and telecom providers to explore policies that could reduce data costs and ensure equitable access, particularly in rural communities.

Implementing the national Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy

Ghana’s National AI Strategy (2023–2033) provides a roadmap for integrating AI into various sectors, but its execution remains a challenge. ACDT stressed the importance of implementing this strategy effectively to enhance data governance, bridge skill gaps, and ensure ethical AI adoption. The Centre also called for regular updates to the strategy to keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Innovation in SIM re-registration

While the recent SIM re-registration exercise was necessary for security and regulatory compliance, its implementation faced several challenges. ACDT urged the Ministry to adopt AI-driven identity verification and digital authentication solutions to enhance efficiency, data protection, and user convenience in future re-registration processes.

Strengthening the Cybersecurity Fund

Cybersecurity threats are increasing as Ghana’s digital economy expands. ACDT called for greater transparency and increased funding for the Cybersecurity Fund established under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). The Centre emphasised that bolstering the fund would enhance Ghana’s cyber defence infrastructure, protect digital assets, and combat cybercrime effectively.

Revitalising the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC)

GIFEC has played a crucial role in bridging Ghana’s digital divide by extending communication services to underserved and rural communities. However, ACDT noted that funding and operational challenges have limited its impact. It urged the Ministry to provide adequate support to GIFEC to expand digital access, equip communities with ICT tools, and enhance digital literacy programmes.

Redefining the Fintech Industry

Ghana’s fintech industry is growing rapidly, with plans to establish a USD 30 million equity fund to drive innovation. ACDT called for the introduction of Regulatory Sandboxes to enable startups and fintech innovators to test their solutions in a controlled environment before formal approval. This, it said, would help regulate future innovations while promoting financial inclusion and economic growth.

Commitment to digital transformation

ACDT expressed optimism about the new leadership under Minister Sam George and pledged its commitment to working with the Ministry and other stakeholders to drive impactful digital transformation in Ghana.

“As Ghana embarks on this new chapter under Hon. Samuel Nartey George’s leadership, the ACDT remains committed to collaborating with the Ministry and other stakeholders to drive impactful digital transformation in Ghana,” said ACDT’s Executive Vice President, Evelyn Atuahene.

The Centre reiterated its readiness to engage in constructive dialogue and contribute to policies that would enhance Ghana’s digital economy and solidify the country’s position as a leader in Africa’s digital revolution.