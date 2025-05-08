Next article: Visitors 'must go home' after World Cup – US Vice President

World Cup can be incentive for Russia to end war - Trump

US President Donald Trump says the opportunity for Russia to play at the 2026 World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine.

The Russian national football team has been banned from international competition by FIFA and UEFA since the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine on "day one" of office if he was elected for a second time in November 2024.

Under current rules, Russia will not play at the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Qualification began in September 2023, with 45 spots available in addition to the three host nations.

Speaking at the first meeting of his administration's 2026 World Cup taskforce, Trump said reinstating Russia for the tournament could end the war in Ukraine.

Sitting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump was unaware that Russia were banned from the tournament.

"I didn't know that. Is that right?" Trump asked.

"That is right," said Infantino.

"They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted."

Trump said: "That's possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right?

"We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed - it's not even believable."

Trump said Infantino was "the boss" when it came to a decision over Russia's participation and that he had "nothing to do" with any call to reinstate them.