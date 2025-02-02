Featured

VIDEO: Israel Adesanya loses again; Frenchman Imavov stops UFC legend

French mixed martial artist Nassourdine Imavov delivered a stunning performance, securing a second-round TKO victory over former champion Israel Adesanya in their highly anticipated UFC showdown. The victory cements Imavov’s status as a legitimate title contender in the middleweight division.

The fight began with both athletes finding success in the first round, though Adesanya appeared to be the busier of the two. However, Imavov remained composed and landed the most significant strike of the round—a powerful right uppercut that rocked Adesanya’s head back.

As fans anticipated a thrilling second round, Imavov wasted no time in ending the contest with a masterful display of striking. He feinted with a jab before unleashing a devastating overhand right that connected flush with Adesanya’s chin. The Frenchman then followed up with an uppercut as Adesanya staggered backward and covered up on the ground.

Sensing the opportunity, Imavov pounced, delivering a relentless barrage of punches until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. Adesanya, clearly frustrated with the stoppage, protested, but the referee’s decision stood.

“I feel so good, I said all week long I was in perfect shape. I proved it that I’m the better striker tonight, now it’s time for me to fight for the belt,” Imavov declared through a translator.

“I promised you a surprise, and that was it,” he added, before paying tribute to his support system. “Surround yourself by people who love you and that you love, and you’ll grow up this way.”

With four victories in a single year, Imavov firmly believes he deserves the next shot at the middleweight championship. Looking ahead, he called out the winner of the upcoming title rematch between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

“There’s no doubt I’m worth the title fight—four victories in one year, it speaks for itself,” Imavov asserted.

As the dust settles on a crushing defeat for Adesanya, questions loom over his next move. The former champion, who entered the bout in high spirits and looked sharp early on, left the octagon without addressing the media, leaving fans speculating about his future in the sport.

