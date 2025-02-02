Featured

Brighton and Ghana star Tariq Lamptey set for Ajax move

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 02 - 2025 , 10:05 1 minute read

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey is set to join Dutch giants Ajax in a move aimed at bolstering their squad ahead of the Europa League play-offs.

Ajax are reportedly prepared to pay a cut-price fee of £1.5 million for the 24-year-old full-back, whose contract with Brighton expires this summer.

Since joining the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2020, Lamptey has made 114 appearances and scored five goals. His performances have attracted interest from several clubs, including Leicester City, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Wolves, and Sporting Lisbon.

Lamptey, known for his blistering pace and attacking runs from defence, initially represented England at the Under-21 level before switching his international allegiance to Ghana. He has since earned 11 caps for the Black Stars.

With Ajax keen to strengthen their ranks, Lamptey’s arrival is expected to add dynamism to their defensive setup as they prepare for a crucial second half of the season.