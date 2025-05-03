Next article: We'll fight for qualification – Black Satellites Coach after 1-1 draw with DR Congo

Featured

U-20 AFCON: Hosts Egypt held by Zambia as Group A stays wide open

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 03 - 2025 , 21:14 1 minute read

Host nation Egypt were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Zambia in their second Group A match at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025, on Saturday night in Ismailia.

The result leaves Egypt on four points after two matches—after suffering a heavy loss to tournament debutants Sierra Leone.

Zambia, meanwhile, recorded a second consecutive goalless draw, following their opener against Sierra Leone.

Despite the lack of goals, both teams showed attacking ambition. Egypt nearly found the breakthrough in the 67th minute when Ahmed Kabaka struck the crossbar from distance, before Mohamed Zaalouk narrowly missed moments later.

Zambia had their chances too, with David Simukonda and Joseph Sabobo causing problems up front. Simukonda missed a golden chance in stoppage time, firing over after being sent through on goal.

The first half was equally competitive, with Mohamed Abdallah testing Zambia keeper Leevison Banda early on, and Sabobo going close at the other end.

Egypt, needing a win to seal early qualification, made several substitutions in the second half but were repeatedly denied by a disciplined Zambian defense marshaled by Charles Buyoya and Happy Nsiku.

With Sierra Leone leading Group A on six points after a 1-0 win over Tanzania, Egypt sit second with four points. Zambia remain in contention with two points and must win their final group game to reach the knockout stage.

Egypt, under increasing pressure from home fans following their loss to Sierra Leone, must avoid defeat in their final match to secure progression.