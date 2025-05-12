Featured

U-20 AFCON: Egypt knockout Ghana on penalties to reach semis after extra-time thriller

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 18:40 2 minutes read

Egypt sealed a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout win over Ghana to reach the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025, following a pulsating 2-2 draw after extra time at the New Suez Stadium.

In a clash between two powerhouses of African youth football, the hosts surged to an early lead with Momen Sherif netting twice in quick succession—first in the 19th minute with a clinical finish, then again in the 27th after a defensive lapse by Ghana.

Ghana hit back just before the break through Aziz Issah, whose thunderous strike from distance cut the deficit and breathed life into the Black Satellites’ hopes.

The second half was a tense, tactical affair, with Egypt holding onto their slim advantage—until deep into stoppage time.

A VAR-reviewed foul on Joseph Opoku earned Ghana a last-gasp penalty, coolly converted by Abdul Sulemana in the 90+11th minute to force extra time.

Both sides went in search of a winner, but Ghana’s task became harder after Aaron Essel was sent off in the 107th minute for a second yellow card. Egypt pressed forward with chances falling to Omar Fathy and Amr Khaled, but the breakthrough never came.

In the penalty shootout, Egypt held their nerve. Ahmed Abdin, Ahmed Kabaka, Seif El Deen Essam, Mohamed Raafat, and Abdallah Boustenji all converted.

Ghana responded with successful efforts from Issah, Denis Marfo, Opoku, and Musibau Aziz—but Dacosta Antwi’s miss proved decisive, as his shot was saved.

The result sends Egypt into their eighth U20 AFCON semi-final, an impressive achievement for a side that entered the knockouts with the poorest goal difference. For Ghana, it was a case of history repeating, echoing their 2013 final loss to Egypt.

Now two wins away from a fifth title, Egypt look to build on this momentum, while Ghana bow out after a valiant campaign full of grit but short on reward.

Related Article: It’s do-or-die for Black Satellites as they battle Egypt for World Cup ticket today