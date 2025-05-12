Featured

It’s do-or-die for Black Satellites as they battle Egypt for World Cup ticket today

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 11:37 3 minutes read

Ghana’s Black Satellites are gearing up for a fierce quarter-final clash against host nation Egypt this afternoon in what promises to be a pulsating do-or-die encounter at the 27,000-capacity Suez Stadium — with a place at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile on the line.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. A win today not only propels the victor into the last four of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, but also books their ticket to the global showpiece next year.

And for Ghana, who have displayed grit and discipline to top Group C unbeaten, this is a battle they cannot afford to lose.

Coach Desmond Ofei’s men arrived brimming with confidence after a solid group-stage campaign. They kicked off with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against DR Congo before securing narrow but crucial 1-0 victories over both defending champions Senegal and the Central African Republic to finish top of their group with seven points.

Egypt’s journey has been less convincing. Drawn in Group A, the only group featuring five teams, the Young Pharaohs only scraped through as one of the best third-placed teams, having endured a 4-1 drubbing by Sierra Leone before drawing with Zambia and narrowly beating Tanzania.

But playing at home with an expectant crowd behind them, Egypt remain a formidable opponent. History gives them an edge.

The last time these two sides met in this tournament was in 2013 — a double dose of heartbreak for Ghana. First, the Egyptians won 2-1 in the group stage before edging the Satellites on penalties in a dramatic final in Algeria after a goalless stalemate.

However, Ghana have their own fond memories — none bigger than their semi-final triumph over Egypt at the 2001 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

With future stars like Michael Essien, Derek Boateng and Sulley Muntari leading the charge, Ghana sealed a dramatic 2-0 win on their way to a runners-up finish.

Now, a new generation has the chance to write their names into the nation’s football folklore. And for Ghana's Head Coach, Desmond Ofei, the stakes could not be clearer.

“This feels like a final for us,” said the gaffer, ahead of the crunch tie. “We’re not just playing Egypt — we’re playing for a place at the World Cup. They’re a strong, technically sound team, and we respect them. But we also believe in our ability.”

The Satellites coach’s belief has been buoyed by the timely return of striker Jerry Afriyie, who rejoined the squad after briefly departing to support his Spanish club Lugo’s promotion push — a move agreed upon between the Ghana FA and the Segunda Division outfit. The 18-year-old’s reappearance adds much-needed firepower to an attack that has so far thrived on efficiency.

The Ghana camp is buzzing with quiet confidence. Central defender Aaron Essel echoed the coach’s sentiments, insisting the team are ready to rise to the occasion.

“For us, this is a final. The field will decide who wins, and we are determined to make sure it’s Ghana,” said the 19-year-old at the pre-match press conference."

“Everyone is focused and ready to deliver. There’s no pressure on us. We’ve prepared well and are approaching the game with a strong mentality.”