'Stars AFCON group very tricky'

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 15:09

Ghana's Black Stars have been advised not to underrate any opponent in their group in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)qualifiers.

The Black Stars find themselves placed in Group F alongside Angola, Sudan and Niger, a grouping that has sparked predictions of an easy path for the Ghanaian team due to their storied pedigree in African football.

However, Coach Abdul Karim Zito, during an interview with Graphic Sports cautioned against such complacency and emphasised that football dynamics have evolved and there are no longer any 'minnows' in the game.

He particularly pointed to Sudan's impressive performances in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers where they are competing fiercely in a challenging group that includes Senegal.

"On paper, the group may appear straightforward with Angola and Niger considered less formidable opponents. But we must be wary," Zito remarked, pointing to Sudan's resilience and competitive edge as evidence that every match will be hard-fought.

Reflecting on Ghana's football history, Zito acknowledged that the days of being perceived as invincible are gone, attributing this shift to changes in playing styles and the overall competitiveness of African football.

He stressed the importance of approaching each match with utmost seriousness and respecting the capabilities of all opponents.

Regarding the coaching dynamics, particularly with the spotlight on former Black Stars players turned coaches, Otto Addo and Kwasi Appiah, Zito downplayed the personal rivalry narrative.

Instead, he stated that the tactical prowess and strategies devised by Addo and Appiah would be the decisive factors on the pitch.

"In our match against Sudan, it's not about Addo versus Appiah; it's about how we adapt and execute our game plan against a well-organised Sudanese side," Zito clarified.