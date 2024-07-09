Featured

Nsoatreman FC unveil Yaw Preko as new head coach

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 14:10

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has been unveiled as the new Head Coach of Nsoatreman FC on a two-year deal.

Preko takes over from Maxwell Konadu, who recently departed for South Africa’s Black Leopards.

His key objective will be to guide Nsoatreman in their debut Africa campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup as well as defend their MTN FA Cup title.

“Nsuatre is a small community but our passion for the game is huge,” declared club chairman Hon Dr. Baffour Awuah at the unveiling ceremony.

“Our people want you to have a winning mentality, winning away and at home. This is what we want from you. I am there to support you. Whenever there is a challenge, let me and my board know.”

Highlighting the club’s ambitions, Dr Awuah said: “We wish you all the best. We want to make an impact in Africa and thank you for accepting to work with us.”

“Coming here was by destiny and looking at the kind of work Maxwell Konadu did here, we are under pressure to perform…that’s how big the team is and I promise you guys with my boys, we will do whatever it takes, where Maxwell left off, we will continue and take it to the next level," Preko said after signing his contract at the ceremony held in Nsuatre on Monday, June 8.

The experienced coach boasts previous stints with Hearts of Oak, King Faisal, and Medeama.

He is also currently the head coach of Ghana’s U-15 national team.