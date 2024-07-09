Featured

Meet 11-year-old Chinese skateboarder heading to Paris 2024 Olympics

Chinadaily.com Sports News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 13:09

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will bring together great sports legends who will continue seeking great success in their careers with other young people who want to make a place for themselves, some of them still at a very young age.

Advertisement

One of these young stars who will try to break out in the Tokyo Olympic Games will be Chinese skateboarder Zheng Haohao, who will be one of the youngest participants in history in the Olympic event at only 11 years old.

11-year-old Zheng Haohao from Huizhou, Guangdong province will compete in the women's park event during the 2024 Olympics in Paris as the youngest player in China's skateboarding team.

Zheng narrowly secured a spot in the event in the Olympic Qualification Series hosted in Shanghai and Budapest.

Zheng started to practice skateboarding at the age of seven. "Somebody told me skateboarding was fun and I bought one. It is fun indeed," she said.

Haohao starts with options of becoming the youngest champion at a summer Olympics in history. An honor that, for the moment, belongs to North American Marjorie Gestring, who won gold in springboard jumping at the age of 13 years and 268 days at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.

During the Tokyo 2020 Games, 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki became the youngest Olympic medalist in 85 years, winning the silver medal in the women’s park final.

Whatever happens in Paris, Haohao won’t become the youngest competitor and medalist in Olympic history as that record remains with Greece’s Dimitrios Loundras, who was a sprightly 10 years 218 days when he picked up a bronze in the team event at the 1896 Games in Athens.