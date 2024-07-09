Featured

Coach Zito: Leave Appiah alone

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jul - 09 - 2024

Abdul Karim Zito, the coach of the national under-19 side, has defended Sudan coach, Kwesi Appiah, amidst criticism regarding his dual role as coach and a member of the Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Appiah, who previously coached the Ghana Black Stars, is facing pressure to resign from the ExCo due to concerns over potential conflict of interest, especially since Ghana and Sudan have been drawn in the same group for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Zito, speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview, emphasised that Kwasi Appiah was a professional who should be allowed to carry out his duties without undue interference.

"People are talking about Kwesi Appiah but I don't see why they should be talking about him. Those in the ExCo are they not having clubs? Kwasi is a professional coach and the ExCo doesn't pay him", he said.

He pointed out that Appiah's role as a coach did not conflict with his position on the ExCo, especially since he is not financially compensated by the ExCo, and that they were aware of his coaching commitments when he contested and won his election.

"The ExCo knew Kwasi was still in coaching and yet they allowed him to stand election which he won before he had this opportunity", he said.

Zito pointed to perceived hypocrisy in demanding Appiah's resignation when other ExCo members also have affiliations with clubs. He supported Appiah's right to continue in both roles and urged him to focus on his coaching responsibilities.

Zito expressed confidence in Appiah's abilities and acknowledged that if Sudan were to defeat Ghana during the qualifiers, it would be part of the competitive nature of football.

"For me I am behind Kwasi hundred per cent, he should keep quiet and do his job, if he is able to beat us, fine and if we also beat him fine.’’