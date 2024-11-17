Featured

Otto Addo responds to critics: 'I value feedback from Klopp over ‘bla bla’ comments'

Kweku Zurek Sports News Nov - 17 - 2024 , 22:25

Ghana coach Otto Addo has defended himself against criticism following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years.

Addressing the media ahead of Ghana’s final qualifier against Niger, Addo acknowledged the disappointment but questioned the credibility of some of the feedback he has received.

“Most people will judge me by the results, which were not good,” he admitted. “But I have friends, I have mentors. I trained under Sammer, I was trained under Klopp, I was assistant to Edin Terzić, who was Dortmund Head Coach.”

Addo emphasised the importance of learning from high-profile figures in football. “They are also critical of some things, but this has much more value if I speak to Jürgen Klopp and he says this or that, than somebody from anywhere saying, ‘bla bla this is bad,’” he remarked.

The Black Stars will face Niger on Monday in their last AFCON qualifier, as the team seeks a morale-boosting win to end a challenging campaign.