Kozie Cares Champions League final kicks off today at Adjiriganor

Nov - 17 - 2024

The Kozie Cares Champions League reaches its climax Sunday, November 17, at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf, with a packed schedule of football action and community activities aimed at promoting peace ahead of the December elections.

The event begins with the quarter-finals at 11:30 a.m., followed by a special curtain-raiser match at 2:30 p.m. between Adenta NPP Executive Members and Coordinators. The semi-finals are slated for 4:10 p.m., culminating in the grand finale later in the evening.

Mrs. Akosua Asaa Manu, also known as Kozie and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Adenta Constituency, will address the gathering, focusing on empowering the youth and encouraging unity and peace during the election period.

Musician Shatta Wale, the CEO of the Shatta Movement Family, will perform ahead of the final match to entertain fans and energize the atmosphere.

The tournament will close with an awards ceremony and the presentation of cash prizes to the best teams and players. A vote of thanks and a prayer will conclude the event.

Organizers of the Kozie Cares Champions League aim to use football as a tool to foster community spirit and emphasize the importance of peace and collaboration as the elections approach.