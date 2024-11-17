Next article: Otto Addo responds to critics: 'I value feedback from Klopp over ‘bla bla’ comments'

Otto Addo calls for support as Black Stars focus on World Cup qualification

GraphicOnline Sports News Nov - 17 - 2024 , 22:39

The Black Stars will not feature at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next year, following a disappointing qualifying campaign that ended with a draw against Angola. This result marked the end of Ghana’s 20-year streak of consecutive AFCON appearances.

Head coach Otto Addo has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they shift focus to the World Cup qualifiers.

“I understand that people are disappointed, maybe angry. I was also disappointed, but surely we have to move on now,” Addo said. “We need to do our best to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers, and it starts tomorrow.

“If you [Ghanaians] want us to go to the World Cup, you need to support us,” he added.

Aiming for another World Cup

Ghana is currently second in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, tied on points with group leaders Comoros. Only the group winners will advance to the next stage, keeping the competition intense.

Addo, who successfully guided the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after missing the 2018 edition, is determined to make history as the first coach to lead Ghana to consecutive World Cup tournaments.

The Black Stars will return to action in March 2025, facing Chad in a crucial group match.