Dorgbetor retains IBF African title

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 11:05

HOLY 'Jaw Breaker' Dorgbetor retained his IBF Continental Africa featherweight championship crown with a dominant unanimous points decision against Clement Aliou Loko of Benin last Saturday night in Accra.

The three judges scored it 99-91, 100-90, 100-90 for Dorgbetor following 10 gruelling rounds in the main event of the maiden 'Street to Champions' fight night presented by ACE Power Promotions at the newly opened Centre Point Mall at Atomic Junction, near Legon.

Headlining the maiden 'Street to Champions' fight night, the 25-year-old Ghanaian was in inspired form, determined to outlast Loko, the only opponent he failed to defeat in 12 previous career fights, the two having settled for a draw in February in Accra.

Dorgbetor took the initiative right from the opening bell, attacking and landing some terrific jabs, hooks and uppercuts to settle the Beninois early.

Despite the valiant efforts by Loko, refusing to go down and often executing some good attacks of his own in every round, Dorgbetor was the clear aggressor and was in complete control all night long, it was not surprising the one-sided ruling by the ringside officials at the end of a hugely entertaining bout.

In the end, Dorgbetor was on cloud nine, indicating his readiness to take on the big boys of the featherweight division in world boxing, fearlessly calling out high-flying American youngster, Bruce Carrington, aka Shu Shu.

"The aim is to become a world champion, nothing will stop it. I am looking forward to fights against the best in the world, and my eyes are fixed on Shu Shu now. I want to take him down if he's willing to face me even today," Dorgbetor said at ringside.

"I am grateful to my manager, coach, team and all my fans for their endless support. I assure all of them and my people in Mepe that the hard work continues and it will end in a world title triumph. I appreciate all the support, just keep praying for me," young Dorgbetor added.

Meanwhile, Ghana super lightweight champion, Samuel 'No Chance' Quaye made light work of veteran, Benjamin 'Daddy Lumba' Lamptey, a last-minute replacement, in 3 rounds of action after his hitherto announced opponent, Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah chickened out.

Also victorious last Saturday was Samuel 'Ring Warrior' Takyi who pummelled Emmanuel Quartey so hard in the two rounds as their lightweight contest scheduled for 8 lasted, so much he remained rooted on his stool at the sound of the bell for round 3 to give the Olympic medallist a 5th straight professional victory, with five knockouts.

Like Takyi, another Accra 2023 Africa Games gold medallist, Mohammed Aryeetey, alias Golden Star, was also a winner via the short route following a ruthless drilling of 41-year-old Isaac 'Messiah' Nettey in three rounds to maintain his winning run since returning to the pro ranks after the continental games.

Other winners at the Centre Point Mall included youngsters Joshua Quartey, Kevin Abraham and debutant Benedict Baddoo.